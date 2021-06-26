Without an end to the war in Syria, the immigration agreement signed in 2016 between the European Union and Turkey awaits its renewal. Although the pact has improved the living conditions of Syrian refugees in Turkey, both humanitarian and diplomatic blockades for these people persist.

At the summit on Thursday 24 and Friday 25 June, the European Commission proposed to allocate 5.7 billion euros to finance aid to Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan until 2024. Only to Turkey 3.5 billion euros will be allocated, budgeted to help the 3.7 million Syrians who have settled in that country after more than ten years of war in their country of origin.

However, according to a diplomat interviewed by the AFP news agency, the terms of the financing have not yet been decided. However, an initial financing of 535 million euros has already been released to continue the actions of the European Union in Turkey during the year 2021, specifies the proposal.

Turkey is at the center of the negotiations because it is home to the “largest refugee population in the world,” the European Commission said in a press release dated March 30. In 2016, one year after the 2015 migration crisis, Brussels and Ankara signed an agreement to reduce the influx of migrants to Greece. With this, migrants who do not submit an asylum application in Greece, or whose application has been rejected, are returned to Turkey.

For each immigrant without the documentation required by the bloc who returns to Turkey, a Syrian refugee on Turkish soil must obtain a visa to enter Europe, within the limit of 72,000 places. Of the 6,000 million euros that the European Union was going to pay for the benefit of Syrian refugees living on Turkish soil, 4,100 million were spent. The Commission pointed out that “the remaining 2 billion euros will be disbursed over the next few years, particularly in the area of ​​infrastructure.”

Syrian refugee children run together near tents in an informal settlement in Akkar, Lebanon, May 22, 2021. Picture taken on May 22, 2021. © REUTERS / Walid Saleh

A fund to meet the needs of refugees in Turkey

Marc Pierini, researcher at Carnegie Europe, former ambassador of the European Union in Turkey (2006-2011) and in Syria (1998-2002), contacted by France 24, indicated that with the agreement “Syrian refugees were helped with their health, their education, their professional training, and the most disadvantaged received food through a bank withdrawal card “, he explains

Pierini assures that “the overload of infrastructure in reception areas has been taken into account, so that the Turkish population does not suffer from crowds in clinics and schools, for example.”

The European Union, for example, has launched the Emergency Social Assistance Plan (ESSN), a major humanitarian program that provides monthly aid to the most vulnerable refugees. According to the European Commission, more than 1.7 million refugees living in Turkey benefit from it. With a value of 155 Turkish lira (about $ 19.1) per person per month, it allows refugees to obtain food, medicine or partially pay bills and rent. The European Union has also decided to provide an additional cash payment to help refugees cope with the devastating economic effects of Covid-19.

Despite this help, the living conditions of Syrian refugees in Turkey remain very precarious. “The cost of living and the lack of access to a regular income make it difficult for vulnerable families to meet their basic needs,” writes the European Commission, adding that this context favors “child labor” and “begging” within this population. . “Many families are also forced to reduce their food consumption or to live in unsanitary housing,” he warns.

Strong disagreements within the EU and with Turkey on migration

The renewal of the 2016 agreement represents a sensitive issue for the European Union. “The main obstacle (around this agreement) is in the level of implementation of the asylum policy by the countries of the European Union, which is slow and is the subject of disagreements between countries of the bloc and, therefore, also with Turkey, “explains Pierini.

“A major incident occurred in late February 2020, when Turkey mounted a police operation to transfer non-Syrian refugees from Istanbul to the land border with Greece under the control of 1,000 police officers, an operation that resulted in the transfer of Syrian refugees from Istanbul to the land border with Greece, “according to the expert, this” seriously degraded the climate of cooperation. “

After several years of tensions between Ankara and Brussels, their relations seem to be improving a bit lately. The new aid proposed by the European Commission “constitutes, in the conclusions of the European Council, a concrete point of progress between the EU and Turkey”, points out Marc Pierini.

But Brussels continues to blame Ankara for having stopped receiving irregular migrants on the Greek islands since the start of the pandemic. “We hope that Turkey will fulfill its commitments, and that means avoiding irregular departures and quickly resuming the reception of those who return from the Greek islands,” recalled Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Commission, in April.

For its part, the NGO Amnesty International denounces “illegal forced returns” of migrants to Turkey, operated from Greece. “Greek forces stationed at the borders violently and illegally detain groups of refugees or migrants before summarily returning them to Turkey,” Amnesty International charged.

Following the 2016 agreement, the European Union seeks, for this renewal of the agreement, to review its assistance and “move from humanitarian aid to socio-economic aid and development”, given the duration of the conflict in Syria. According to the document, European funding must also cover “the most urgent needs of refugees and host communities, including health and education services, social protection, skills development and the creation of” employment opportunities “.

The funds come from the common budget, but “member states can decide to add national contributions based on the needs assessment,” a European diplomat told AFP.

A proposal that has yet to receive support. “These quotes come from documents of the European Commission that have not yet been approved by the Council of Ministers. We must wait for the Council to reach a full agreement to decide,” says Pierini. However, it is clear that after almost six years of operation of the EU mechanism for refugees from Turkey and after ten years of war in Syria with no peace agreement on the horizon, it is time to move on to socio-economic support to facilitate the participation of refugees in the economic life of Turkey ”, adds the former diplomat.

* This article was adapted from its original in French