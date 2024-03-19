After a long explanation about the political situation of his country, the prominent Slovak sociologist Michal Vasecka is clear: “Slovakia is lost.” Since Robert Fico won the elections in the autumn and is now prime minister for the fourth time, his government is creating “a mafia state,” says Vasecka in a bare attic office in the center of the capital Bratislava. “His government undermines basic human rights, damages the independent rule of law and collaborates with oligarchs, who are untouchable in our political system. The population will suffer the consequences not only for the next four years, but for the next ten years.”

While Poland is returning to a democracy with independent institutions after eight years of political policy of destroying the rule of law, southern neighbor Slovakia is going in the other direction. In the short period that Fico has been back in power, he has abolished the department and the position of Special Public Prosecutor – who investigates political corruption -, he has turned the public state broadcaster into a party channel, NGOs have come under fire and the punishment for corruption has been increased. toned down.

This political landslide is a big surprise even for most Slovaks. A few years ago, Fico's Smer party had fallen to 8 percent in the polls. This happened after the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée, who investigated corruption under Fico's rule and discovered that the government had close ties with the Italian mafia organization 'ndrangheta. After the murder, tens of thousands of Slovaks took to the streets, Fico resigned and his political career seemed to be over.

But the former communist, who heads the – on paper – social-democratic Smer party and now governs with an extreme right-wing party, made a surprising comeback in September during the parliamentary elections. After a disappointing cabinet without Fico – which had led Slovakia with difficulty through the corona and subsequent inflation crisis – and a populist campaign based on disinformation that was strongly anti-Ukrainian and pro-Russian, he narrowly won the elections and immediately started the country to his will.

There are presidential elections on Saturday. In probably two rounds, the Slovaks will choose the charismatic Peter Pellegrini – former party member of Fico's Smer party, who split after the murder of journalist Kuciak and founded HLAS (Stem) – or his challenger, the pro-Western former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivan Korcok of the opposition party SaS (Freedom and Solidarity). Pellegrini appears set to win these elections, meaning the prime minister and president will be from the same coalition. Although the president of Slovakia does not have decisive power, he can temporarily veto certain laws and, more importantly for Fico, grant amnesty.

A tour of four Slovak protagonists, who have seen their lives, jobs and futures change in one fell swoop in just a few months.

Special Public Prosecutor Daniel Lipsic "Those who were prosecuted now went unpunished for years" After the murder of journalist Kuciak, dozens of corruption cases came to trial. Many oligarchs, prominent politicians and dignitaries ended up behind bars. The driving force behind all these cases is the lawyer and former minister Daniel Lipsic, who since 2021 has headed the Special Public Prosecutor, a department of the Public Prosecution Service that investigates major corruption, terrorism and drug cases. But on March 20, his office was abolished by Prime Minister Robert Fico. Two weeks before his forced departure, Lipsic's office is still full of papers and piles of documents. There are still dozens of files of ongoing corruption cases. His office is located in a secure compound just outside Bratislava. Because of the danger the cases entail, the judges are obliged to live on site, in unimaginative housing complexes. Experts say Fico is disbanding the Special Public Prosecutor because he and many of his party members have been – or are still being – prosecuted. The only thing Fico can do to avoid ending up in prison is to tackle the entire judiciary. Lipsic has also filed a case against Fico but does not want to say much about it. Lipsic: "We prosecuted him, but the charges were dropped by the attorney general." According to Lipsic, the fact that Fico's government now wants to bend the rule of law so quickly to its will is due to "fear" and "hatred". His department poses "an existential threat to many people in and close to politics and to virtually all major oligarchs," says Lipsic. "Many of the people now being prosecuted have lived for years in a world in which they had influence over public administration and in which they could do virtually anything with impunity. Suddenly they were prosecuted, held in pre-trial detention and dozens of them were convicted. That is why they not only want to remove me from this position, but close down the entire department." He describes Slovakia as a "captive state", in which "oligarchs in fact had a completely illegal influence on ministries, all public procurement and public appointments. Even in law enforcement, they decided who went where. That is a situation that is unacceptable." But what now? The cases now under investigation will continue, but under regional courts with less expertise, which are more vulnerable to political influence. Lipsic says he will continue his work. How? "We shall see."

Political journalist Zuzana Kovacic Hanzelova "I am being slut-shamed by the speaker of parliament" The face of Slovak political journalism, Zuzana Kovacic Hanzelova, opens the door in her sleek apartment in a hip area of ​​Bratislava. It's the morning after the whole country has been talking about her. She has the night before on Instagram announced that she will temporarily stop her television broadcasts because she is tired of personal attacks and threats by politicians. She leaves questions from Slovak media unanswered, because she does not want to add more fuel to the fire. But for NRC she makes an exception this morning. "I'm used to hate in this job," says Kovacic Hanzelova, freshly showered after a morning in the gym. "At first I was a target of the extreme right on the internet, but since the elections I have become a target of the new government." She receives hatred every day via social media, but now politicians are also attacking her personally. "Their comments aren't even work related, it is slut shaming. For example, the Speaker of Parliament calls me promiscuous," says Kovacic Hanzelova. "For me this is the red line, there is a certain amount that you can handle as a person." Not only Kovacic Hanzelova is targeted by the new government. Prime Minister Fico mentioned journalists previously "dirty anti-Slovak prostitutes". Immediately after the elections he won he decided to ban four major news media from government press conferences because they show "open hatred and hostility towards [zijn partij] Expressing slurs". And a new law should ensure that the government gains more control over the Slovak public broadcaster. "The atmosphere has become more aggressive," says Kovacic Hanzelova. And that is quite striking. Especially since Fico had to resign during his previous premiership after the murder of a journalist. From the carefully selected documentary The Killing of a Journalist it turns out that the oligarch Marian Kocner, who has close ties to Fico and his party, most likely ordered the murder. However, the oligarch was acquitted of this murder, which critics see as a sign of the widespread corruption in the Slovak constitutional state. Kovacic Hanzelova was also targeted by Kocner. "Secret Service documents showed that Kocner had photos of me and my family members, of my car, and of my husband, who was also a well-known journalist." So, she wants to say, the current threats from the government on her personally are "no joke" to her.

Director of NGO Stop Corruption "The police passed on information about my family" Who can tell more about the widespread corruption in Slovakia is Zuzana Pektová, director of the NGO Nadacia Zastavme korupciu (Stop Corruption). The former journalist worked with the murdered journalist Kuciak and decided to enter the NGO world after his death because the magazine she wrote for was taken over by an oligarch who was linked to various corruption cases. She is also threatened by the Fico government and its supporters. "He says our NGO is dangerous for his party, but he is not my enemy," Pektová said in a secure office in Bratislava. "We treat all politicians the same: we simply keep an eye on what they do." Not only her NGO is threatened, she and her family also experienced the power of oligarch Kocner. "The police had passed on information about my family to Kocner," she says. The same applied to about twenty other journalists, including Hanzelova, who was temporarily stopped due to threats. "They had information about me, about my driver's license, my home address and that of my brother, sister and mother," says Pektova. "They even followed us. They had photos and videos of me taking my three-year-old son to kindergarten and my older fifteen-year-old son cycling to school. That was scary." In recent years there have been dozens of lawsuits for corruption, dozens of others are still ongoing. More than forty people have already been convicted of political corruption, including oligarch Marian Kocner – but not for the murder of journalist Kuciak but for a corruption scandal involving a Slovak television channel. It is therefore logical that Fico is now taking such rigorous steps, says Pektova. "He is facing charges himself; his friends and party members are already in court. He wants to put an end to that quickly." Her NGO recently made an analysis of the legislative changes that Fico wants to implement in criminal law. "Every change in the criminal code can be directly linked to crimes committed by people associated with the Fico government. We can read exactly which paragraph refers to which person," says Pektova. She fears that if Peter Pellegrini wins in the upcoming presidential elections, the current government could gain even more power. "Pellegrini will do everything Fico asks him and can grant amnesty to people who are already in prison," says Pektova, who then lists a long list of names of convicted oligarchs. And then sigh.