Deportivo Cruz Azul continues with its preparation for the Clausura 2023 and at the same time does not lose sight of possible reinforcements in this transfer market. One of the names that would be on your radar for this period is that of Sebastian Perez Bouquetstriker and attacking midfielder for Rebaño Sagrado.
According to information from the newspaper The Universal Sports, Perez Bouquet He is a footballer who is very popular in the offensive zone of the La Noria team. The 19-year-old element was in Qatar with the Mexican team where he served as “sparring” for the squad of Gerardo Martinosomething that helped him continue to gain experience in his career.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Given this interest, there was talk that the rojiblanco team was willing to open the doors for him, however, the new rojiblanco coach wants to count on the young player and would have refused when he left. “Chivas announced that Pérez Bouquet will have to report to the rest of the squad in the coming days, since he will wait for the Guadalajara in Spain to immediately put himself under the orders of Veljko Paunović“, can be read on the portal Herd Passion.
In this way, the hope of the sky-blue team to sign this player can be closed, at least in this transfer window. At barely 19 years old and with a great future ahead of him, the signing of Perez Bouquet it’s very complicated for now and maybe in the future the Machine can have more luck.
for now, Ramiro Carrera Y Augusto Lotti They are the reinforcements of the cement team and it is still expected that they can sign a central defender and center forward.
#future #Sebastián #Pérez #Bouquet #wanted #Cruz #Azul #defined
Leave a Reply