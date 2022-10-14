Rodolfo Pizarro’s career is in total decline. Since he opted to go to the MLS with the then nascent Inter Miami, the Mexican has not had a single match with optimal performance, his time in United States soccer was fleeting and without anything positive to tell, and his return to Rayados de Monterrey goes along the same line.
Within the Rayados de Monterrey, Pizarro has become a substitute of little use and that does not make any kind of difference. This fact cost him a place in the World Cup, as he went from being one of Tata Martino’s favorites to one of the final discards.
And now, at the end of the cycle, he will have to report to Inter Miami, who, by the way, will seek to sell the player in the next market, while the royals do not consider acquiring Pizarro in the least.
This means that the January footballer will have to knock on doors to continue his career, but to his misfortune he will do so at the worst sporting moment of it. A return to Chivas will always be a possibility, although the reality is that the relationship between Amaury Vergara and the player is not on good terms today, which makes it less likely that Chivas is willing to rescue the Mexican. Well, this would also imply a huge financial investment with no certainty of success, an unnecessary risk.
#future #Rodolfo #Pizarro #limbo #Chivas #option
Leave a Reply