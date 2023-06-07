Rocío Monasterio appeared on the election night of 28M with a wide smile to say that in Vox they were “proud” of the result in the Community of Madrid, but his image of loneliness at the lectern was not deceiving. It was the scene of a losing candidate. Not even Macarena Olona was so alone when the party suffered its disappointment last year in Andalusia. Then the leadership of the party, including the head honcho, Santiago Abascal, appeared alongside the Andalusian presidential candidate on stage in Seville. No one was with Monasterio. After four and a half minutes in which she congratulated herself on the Podemos debacle, she vanished.

This lack of support raises doubts about whether Monasterio will hold out in his post for four more years or if his days are numbered in regional politics. The comparison with Olona does not bode well either. The Andalusian candidate fell out of favor despite the fact that support for Vox grew there from 11 to 13%. In the case of Madrid, the numbers have worsened, falling from 9 to 7%, although in her case the expectations were low. It was taken for granted that she faced a tough rival for the right-wing vote, President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, but it was hoped that she could prevent the absolute majority of the PP and maintain the relevance of Vox in the Assembly.

No one in Vox has openly requested the replacement of Monasterio, which next Tuesday is summoned to the Assembly for the constituent session, but press reports and sources close to the party consulted by EL PAÍS indicate that there is discomfort. Abascal, who personally controls the party, threw in the towel in Madrid during the campaign and preferred to concentrate his rallies in other communities where he had a better perspective. The Vox state leader acknowledged the day after the elections that they expected “better results” in Madrid and added that they would try to “analyze” what happened.

A possible way out for Monasterio would be a high position on the lists for deputies to Congress on 23J. But that destiny is not assured, according to a source who knows Abascal very well and believes that he wants to put her in charge of the think tank of the party, the Fundación Disenso. At the end of March, already in a pre-campaign environment, Monasterio traveled to Peru for an initiative of that center. “They have sent her to Latin America, a task that used to be reserved for (the MEP) Hermann Tertsch or (the deputy) Víctor González,” says this source. “It seems that he is preparing her for this new role and left her as a candidate on 28M despite the fact that she knew that it would mean the death of her policy.”

All in all, Monasterio has an influential ally in the Vox leadership, her husband Iván Espinosa de los Monteros. He has valued with a “chapeau” the campaign of the candidate. In a thread Analyzing 28M, he gave a generous interpretation by saying that Monasterio would continue to be decisive had it not been for Vice President Yolanda Díaz, the leader of Sumar, whom he accused of setting up a “mess” on the left that caused the loss of seats in We can and the absolute majority of Ayuso. “By the way,” he continued, “Rocío’s campaign, with all the media against it, without institutional publicity, without publicity or posters, with two magnificent debates, and at street level… also, thumbs up. Now that has been a manual of resistance! (sic)”.

Monasterio was one of Vox’s heavyweights in the fall of 2018, when the party surprised by filling the Palacio de Vistalegre and then storming the Andalusian Parliament. The four who appeared together on stage or who gave interviews separately were Abascal, Espinosa de los Monteros, Javier Ortega Smith and Monasterio. “She was given a visibility that she has lost,” says another source who has closely dealt with the leadership. “It gives the impression that she is no longer in that circle, new people have entered and they have also had to verify that she is not worth it.” Another member of that Sanhedrin who may suffer the consequences of 28M is Smith. He has achieved one more councilor (from four to five), but his role in the Madrid City Council will be marginal because José Luis Martínez-Almeida obtained an absolute majority and he will no longer need to agree with him. Abascal already displaced Smith last year from the party’s general secretary to give him one of the three vice-presidencies.

Others think that Monasterio or Smith are still privileged. They are part of Abascal’s “chupipandi”, says Antonio de Miguel, who left the party two weeks ago after being a member of the National Political Council and municipal spokesman in Guadalajara. “There are many of us who have fought like true warriors but we have been ignored, while others were treated as viceroys to whom everything is granted. But this is the consequence of a party without internal democracy where Abascal decides everything,” says De Miguel, who has joined Olona’s new party, Caminando Juntos.

Hostile Losantos Campaign

Monasterio has not been helped by the campaign against her by right-wing commentator Federico Jiménez Losantos. In January, he invited her to her radio to hold her responsible for the fact that Ayuso had not been able to get her budgets. “I am against Vox voting with the communists against the PP,” she reproached him. “You have voted with Mónica García”. “I am a Vox voter and you are not defending me,” Losantos continued, “you are disappointing me.”

The hostility of the influential Madrid right-wing opinion maker probably had a considerable impact. She has a negative image even for the PP electorate, who scored her 4.8 in the latest 40dB pre-election poll. for the country. A listener from Losantos, Ezequiel Francis, decided to withdraw her vote due to her lack of support for Ayuso. Francis, who is Cuban and was the coordinator of Vox in Vallecas appointed by Monasterio, affirms that the budget thing was something inexcusable. “You can imagine my perception. That a daughter of Cubans vote together with the communists against the budgets of the Community of Madrid. That is to say, against the best interest of the people of the community.”

Others see that Monasterio’s image is incompatible with the right-wing workers whom he has tried to convince. She has emphasized this strategy, but the results this 28M show her failure. In red zones such as the two districts of Vallecas, Carabanchel, Leganés or Rivas, she has not even reached 7% of the vote. “Her profile of her seems indigestible for someone who lives in those neighborhoods because she is not compatible due to her origin and her way of being,” says one of the sources close to the party. “It’s like asking those neighborhoods to vote for Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo.”

