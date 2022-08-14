This Saturday another edition of the Guadalajara classic was played in which Chivas and Atlas faced each other at the Akron Stadium and where both arrived in need of points. Atlas, current two-time champion, seeks to get out of the lower part of the table since he has not found favorable results in recent games. On the other hand, Chivas, who had not been able to win any game in the first seven days of the championship, needed to get the three points against the rival from the city.
Chivas not only played the three points, but also the position of Ricardo Cadena as technical director was hanging by a thread. In case of not winning, it was rumored that he would have to pack his bags and leave the institution. This situation remains unknown. The Sacred Flock, although they started losing, managed to salvage the tie with a great goal from Carlos Cisneros at minute 84.
It seems that the late draw against the Foxes has given Ricardo Cadena at least another week of work at the helm of Guadalajara.
After the game, all the Chivas players came out to support Cadena, it being them who appeared at the press conference and not the coach as is customary. There they apologized to the fans and announced that the next box office against Monterrey will be totally free so that the fans do not abandon them.
It will be a matter of waiting for some position from a manager or an official statement, but for now it seems that Ricardo Cadena will continue with the technical direction of Chivas.
