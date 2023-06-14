Real Madrid have made official the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for which the Whites have paid €103 million, an impressive figure for a player who has enormous projection and who, despite his young age, shines every time he plays. He steps on a playing field demonstrating all his quality and talent.
The signing of the English midfielder, with a contract for the next six seasons, is part of a very ambitious project that is being carried out from the top of the offices of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The objective of this is to acquire and develop the best young players in the world so that they are identified with the White House throughout their entire career. Many of these have already arrived and have worn the shirt of the Madrid team, but others are close to arriving while there is talk of the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, the player most desired by Florentino Pérez in recent years.
Below we present the Real Madrid players who will have an important place in the squad for the coming seasons:
Another Brazilian soccer prodigy who, at just 16 years old, is already one of the most important players for Palmeiras, the most winning team in this country in recent years. Real Madrid have paid €35 million for his services, which represents a record figure for a player of his age.
The young Uruguayan has had minutes with Carlo Ancelotti this season and has performed well when he stepped on the pitch. He is a very powerful striker with a very good physical size (1.93 meters). He was not loaned out by the club to be part of the U-20 World Cup.
He has yet to make his first-team debut but has concentrated on a couple of opportunities this season. He has had a great level at Castilla at the end of the season and has received praise from many important players in the team, such as Toni Kroos.
A talented midfielder who is capable of recovering the ball but also of stepping into the area and creating danger for the opponent. He has already demonstrated all his talent at Borussia Dortmund and in the English National Team, especially during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He is the face of this project.
He has already won all the titles with Real Madrid. He came from Rennes in Ligue 1 and it took him a bit to adapt to the team. In this last campaign, he has played as a left back but his natural position is midfielder.
He has already been in the squad for several seasons but in the 2022/23 campaign he has established himself as a very important player in the Whites’ forward line and is expected to take on more prominence with the departure of Karim Benzema.
The future of the Real Madrid forward who was already the great figure of the team throughout this 2022/23 campaign. She is already considered one of the great figures of world soccer and what scares the most in terms of her potential is that she still has a lot to improve.
The left-back has had a great season at Rayo Vallecano, one of the surprises of LaLiga 2022/23, for which he has been re-fished by the white team for only €5 million. He will add minutes of action next season.
Return of Milan after the end of his loan after being one of the figures of the Rossonerri team. It was rumored that he could be part of the package for Bellingham but the Madrid club had no intention of including him in this negotiation. He is expected to be important to the squad in the 2023/24 season.
He was the star signing for the season that has just ended and has gone through a period of adaptation during all this time. He was hired to be the natural replacement for Casemiro and a lot is expected of him.
The Ukrainian has been in the squad for a long time as Thibaut Courtois’ backup goalkeeper and is expected to be his replacement once the Belgian leaves the Whites, although he still has a lot to improve.
He has established himself as a starting player in the squad this season and started almost every important game for Carlo Ancelotti’s team. He has become one of the best midfielders in the world and he can continue to improve a lot.
|
PLAYER
|
AGE
|
POSITION
|
endrick
|
16 years
|
Forward Center
|
alvaro rodriguez
|
18 years
|
Forward Center
|
Nico Paz
|
18 years
|
Attacking Midfielder
|
Jude Bellingham
|
19 years
|
midfielder
|
eduardo camavinga
|
20 years
|
Midfielder/Left Back
|
Rodrygo
|
22 years
|
Forward Center
|
Vinicius Jr.
|
22 years
|
Leftmost
|
fran garcia
|
23 years
|
Left side
|
Brahim Diaz
|
23 years
|
Midfielder/Winger
|
Aurélien Tchouaméni
|
23 years
|
Defensive Midfielder
|
Andriy Lunin
|
24 years
|
Goalkeeper
|
Federico Valverde
|
24 years
|
midfielder
All this talent will have Carlo Ancelotti at his disposal for the 2023/24 season while the media continue talking about the possibility of adding Kylian Mbappé in this same transfer market, which would be something spectacular for this project thinking about the future of the Real Madrid.
