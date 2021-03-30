E.in year pandemic changed life fundamentally, and some habits will apparently not come back anytime soon, if this whole story should one day be over. 62 percent of Germans only want to say hello to each other in the future instead of shaking hands, as one of the many surveys recently showed. And 35 percent want to continue to wear mouth and nose protection in shops and public transport, 31 percent want to cook more often instead of going to the restaurant.

Peter Penders Deputy Editor in Charge of Sports.

After Corona, according to the prognosis, many things will no longer be the same as they were before. Whether professional football is very concerned about such a representation of the development? Despite all the assurances, there are doubts, because the industry has developed an unusual life of its own. It is not based on the wishes of its customers, but on the needs of their providers. And that’s where the whole thing diverges.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the reform of the Champions League, which the UEFA Executive Committee will presumably be finally discussing this Wednesday in the last controversial ancillary issues or, more likely, even voting. On April 20, this reform, which is to be implemented at the beginning of the 2024/25 season, will then be finalized at the congress in Montreux.

In this case, it is very helpful for Uefa that no spectators are currently allowed in the arenas. Because fan alliances all over Europe are protesting against the new Champions League as part of the “Football Supporters Europe” union, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund fan associations have written a joint protest letter – but they currently lack a media-effective platform in the stadium.

A reform that leaves you speechless

There is nothing left of the noble words that the pandemic would also force football to turn back or at least to pause. Nothing about the fact that the excesses, which have now become even more visible, urgently need to be fought, that perhaps even upper salary limits are necessary, that the cost structure has finally gotten out of hand and that the Champions League with its many bloated group games and the almost always the same clubs cause too much boredom in the knockout phase.

The result is a reform that leaves many critics of the old system speechless. There are to be 100 more games (a total of 225 matches) – the fans have to endure 180 games alone before it can be determined which 12 of the 36 participants who play in a single group according to a specified key and will each play ten preliminary round games , do not reach the knockout phase and drop out. You don’t have to be a prophet to predict that this flood of games will be broadcast by various providers so that even more money comes into the coffers of the clubs.