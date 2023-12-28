There is a considerable probability that the trend of sales of personal computers expects a recovery over the next year, as it seems that consumers are inclined to acquire more modern computers. This inclination is motivated by the growing demand for devices equipped with artificial intelligence featureswhich in turn acts as a catalyst for market development, as indicated by industry experts.

The recovery of PC sales is linked to the integration of Artificial Intelligence

After a year characterized by significant challenges for the PC market, there finally seems to be a reason to be optimistic. According to the forecasts of Canalysthe PC market is expected to register a increase of 8% in 2024. Analysts Ben Caddy and Kieren Jessop reported this positive outlook on December 20.

The announcement of Microsoft will end support for the Windows 10 operating system on October 14, 2025in accordance with the standard 10-year lifecycle of the media, is indicated as a factor that could hinder the extended use of hundreds of millions of devices, thus further encouraging sales of the latest PCs.

Canalys said its large installed base of Business PCswhich will exceed four years by 2024, is destined to request an update. This occurs in conjunction with the urgent need for migrate to Windows 11, as predicted by market analyst firm IDC. The PC market is expected to register 3.4% growth in the following year starting from 2023.

The pandemic caused a considerable increase in PC sales, but a decrease is expected in 2023

According to IDC data, 2020 marked the most significant growth in global PC sales since 2010, primarily due to forced transition to remote working and learning during the pandemic.

Global PC shipments have reached 68.5 million units in Q3 2023recording a decrease of 7.2% compared to the same period last year, as indicated by IDC data. This continued quarterly decline is attributed to factors unfavorable macroeconomic conditionsreduced commercial and retail demand, and a redistribution of IT budgets away from device purchases.

Artificial intelligence applied to PCs could represent a considerable incentive for potential consumers

The incredible potential of generative AI actually could stimulate an increase in personal computer salesas consumers express an active interest in integrating AI features aimed at improve productivity and gaming experienceas stated by Canalys.

The company expects that by 2027 well 60% of PCs shipped to the market will be equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities. This perspective highlights the fact that personal computers, which play a crucial role in the workplace and in modern life, are experiencing a evolution process both from a software and hardware perspective in order to adapt to this rapidly growing trend.

The CEO of HPEnrique Lores, recently stated that the new computers developed by his company, equipped with advanced features related to artificial intelligence, will play a significant role inaccelerate the growth of the personal computer market.

In conclusion, artificial intelligence will especially pervade PCs too

The idea that artificial intelligence will increase exponentially over the next few years presence within our domestic environment it should make us reflect on the epochal technological transition that humanity is experiencing. All this will inevitably lead to an increase in systems home automation and Internet of Things (IoT), with consequent pros and cons. Definitely the size of the privacy and personal data as a bargaining chip it is the most critical and dystopian one, and on this side they are the political institutions and the conscience of citizens which must prevail.