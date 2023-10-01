A sliding puzzle, a Ferris wheel, a candy machine; In the future, parking will no longer take place in the parking garage or on the street, but in an automatic parking system. Dordrecht is one of the cities that follows the example of American and Asian cities. Frits van Kleef has four automatic parking garages and explains how it works, including the risks. “It’s like a candy machine.”
#future #parking #garage #street #automatic #parking #tower
Football | Gentjana Rochi scored four goals as KuPS became champions of the Finnish Cup
KuPS beat HJK 5–0 in the final of the Finnish Cup.Kuopio The ball club has won the first women's Finnish...