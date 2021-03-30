A.hen Dorian Gray closed twenty years ago, Markus stopped wearing shirts. They were Versace ones with curlicues on their lapels that could be bought on the black market. For Gray you had to make up somehow, so actors and Boris Becker went in and out. At eight in the morning the prostitutes came from the station district, after work, then everyone turned up again to the best sound system in techno history. In contrast to the Omen in downtown Frankfurt, where people wore vacuum cleaners on their backs and gas masks on their faces, the Gray at the airport was already surrounded by a touch of commerce, Markus thought. So you couldn’t leave it out. Every Sunday morning, Miro from the football club stood with him in the garden and made a scream. What are you doing so early, Markus’ father wanted to know every time. Miro would always call out: We’re going to Phantasialand. Which he was right about.

Markus got along very well with his family. There was no reason to flee. At first it was only for the music that was new, roaring, dark and endless. When you were in the club, you were part of a ritual that was reserved only for those who knew how to feel it with every nerve to attend. Most of these people were comfortable with. Not that Markus was particularly spiritually inclined. But there a herd surging up and down in a barren room, there basses pumped to encourage, there light pulsed with the rhythm. The point was to let yourself go. There weren’t any seats. In the morning, the after hour with friends, which could be extended as required. The rule: never come down alone. When the omen closed, hundreds danced for days on the blocked road and celebrated their farewell ritual.

Sometimes they fought

Markus and I met more than fifteen years later in an office for freelancers, a studio community where people cooked together in the evenings. Next door was one of the newer Frankfurt clubs. On weekends, white BMWs rushed into the driveway in the dark. Around midnight I met people who didn’t invite people to relax. Sometimes they fought. It didn’t seem to me spiritually. I grew up in a smaller town where the nightlife consisted of live music and disco. When we drove to the acclaimed Offenbacher Club Robert Johnson for the first time, just of legal age, I was surprised at how busy everyone seemed to be with themselves. We went to party to get to know people. From the clubs that I later visited in other parts of the world out of curiosity and longing for the unexpected, I especially remember the people. Very few of them seemed to me to be part of a sworn community. Most astonished observers.

When I made friends with Markus, the birthplaces of techno from Frankfurt and its life had disappeared. The clique from back then had long since broken up. Some of them didn’t want Markus around anymore, others were dead. He had decided on a job, a daily routine and regular bedtime, a decision that at that time was probably more against the club community than it is now. At dinner together, Markus drank water, rarely a glass of wine, and talked about city politics and literature. His daughter is an adult. She doesn’t like alcohol and only goes to private dance parties.