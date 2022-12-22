The Dubai Future Foundation published a report on the future of metaverses, which reviewed the most prominent outputs of the first session of the “Dubai Metaverse Forum”, whose first session was held last September at the “Museum of the Future”, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The report was prepared in partnership with the “BwC” Foundation, the knowledge partner of the “Dubai Metaverse Forum”, with the aim of highlighting the most prominent recommendations of the forum, the most important major trends and future transformations of metaverse applications, and benefiting from the experiences of more than 600 experts and specialists in technology sectors from 50 countries. Countries around the world participated, over two days, in more than 25 workshops and dialogue sessions, hosting more than 30 speakers and 40 local and international institutions and technology companies.

The report dealt with the most important topics and discussions that the forum witnessed about the promising Metaverse applications in the business, communications, education, entertainment, games, travel, real estate, and other vital fields, and its most promising opportunities at the local and global levels, and how to use them in designing and creating a better future.

The report identified four main areas that governments and companies should focus on to achieve success in the world of metaverse, including strengthening cooperation and partnerships between the government and private sectors, developing legislation and regulations related to data protection, privacy and cybersecurity risks, and defining clear roles and responsibilities for all participants in this transformational journey. And make a shift in the field of openness to accelerate the adoption of modern technologies, and the exchange of experiences and successful practices in the areas of development and the discovery of future opportunities.

The report stated that the “Dubai Metaverse Forum” was the first event specialized in this future sector in Dubai, to be organized after His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the “Dubai Metavirus Strategy” last July, which will add four billion dollars to Dubai’s gross domestic product. , and supports the creation of 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030, and attracts 1,000 companies specializing in digital transaction technologies and metaverses, and enhances Dubai’s position among the 10 largest metaverse economies in the world.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, confirmed that the Dubai Metaverse Forum provided the world with the largest gathering of experts and institutions concerned with designing the future of metaverse, and contributed by highlighting the importance of keeping pace with technological development. Employing its applications in realizing future visions and plans, developing the governmental, economic, health, educational and community sectors, and employing new tools that facilitate people’s lives and open promising horizons in the future.

For his part, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, said: “The Dubai Future Foundation was keen to benefit from these local and international discussions and experiences witnessed by this global event in preparing a comprehensive report on the future of metaverses, believing in the importance of spreading knowledge of future trends, and introducing the most important Expected transformations, promising opportunities, and important technologies,” pointing out that the report constitutes a reference for local and international institutions to draw a comprehensive picture of the capabilities and applications of Metaverse in vital areas that benefit humans in the first place.

The report concluded that governments and companies should take the initiative to prepare to reap the benefits of the inevitable transformation in the world of Metaverse, which will grow at a faster rate than the development of the Internet or mobile data speeds. technology, in addition to increasing cooperation and effective partnerships with all stakeholders without any delay. Concrete and successful use cases should be the cornerstone of any experiment or project in the metaverse world, to gain credibility and increase trust among developers, regulators and the public.

4 important applications

The report touched on the most important advantages and applications that Metavirus can contribute to, including enhancing the ability of individuals to control their data, the possibility of monetizing it, and helping governments achieve diplomatic parity between countries, which was evident during the forum through the Barbados announcement of the launch of an embassy in the world metaverse. The report also stated that Metaverse will reduce the control of traditional digital platforms and technological monopoly, in addition to providing innovative experiences for users, starting from providing education for students at new levels, to interacting innovatively with artists and the world of music.