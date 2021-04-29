The Sharjah Book Authority, within the activities of the “Words from the East” exhibition organized at its headquarters until next May 3, held a cultural symposium entitled “The Future of Manuscripts,” during which it hosted His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Al Namlah, the former Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, and the Emirati researcher and writer Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Obaid, to discuss the present and future of manuscripts, the challenges they face, and the available ways to study them.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Namlah said during the session attended by Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, that the manuscript scientist is an ocean of sciences written by hand, and manuscripts is a science in itself that is taught in the departments of libraries and information, and the condition of the manuscript can be summarized in three main cases: preservation and displacement Which was often to the West and thirdly to be destroyed.

He added that we have hundreds of thousands of manuscripts that are well-looked after in Arab research centers and libraries and elsewhere, and many are the rare handwriting during the Islamic metropolitan areas, and they had paper centers, as Baghdad alone was home to 100 of the paper’s stores, and it did not specialize. These shops were copies only, rather they were literary gatherings that witnessed the presence of Al-Mutanabi, Al-Asma’i, and others. Regarding the displacement of manuscripts, he said: The displacement of manuscripts is a phenomenon that accompanied the Arab, Islamic and Eastern manuscripts in general and in its different languages, and many parties took the manuscripts from the East to Europe, in addition to what was contributed by the manuscript dealers and travelers.

He added that what is more important than recovering the original, about which there are no international agreements and norms, is preserving and restoring the content, and there are many manuscripts that we do not really know whether they are original or not except by going back to the last pages of the manuscript.

For his part, Emirati researcher and writer Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Obaid said: There is a kind of intimidation among many of the public, educated people, and specialists when talking about manuscripts, given that they view the manuscript as a book coming from the world of the past that was written by hand and can only be read by specialized people. And this is a general idea, but it started to fade away among many of those who started reading manuscripts and approached their world, while the exhibitions attended by many interested and non-specialized people contributed to making the idea of ​​intimidation disappear little by little. Regarding the challenges of the future and the impact of technology on manuscripts, he explained that “each science has challenges .. and the challenges of manuscripts are summarized in the departure of many investigators to other aspects due to the lack of a material return for the investigation that makes it a source of livelihood, and some universities do not consider the investigation part of the requirements for obtaining access. Master’s or doctoral degrees, but we have to recognize the great efforts made by specialists to provide researchers on the Internet and other means of communication with manuscripts, so that they are available in a compact and easy-to-access form.

In a special statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, after the session, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al-Ameri said that the exhibition “Words from the East” embodies the visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which affirms the importance of our connection to our history, civilization, culture and thought from During the exhibition of distinguished and unique books and very rare manuscripts whose value exceeded 60 million dirhams, including rare Quranic Qur’ans dating back to different centuries, as well as books in science, literature and poetry, in addition to the oldest picture of Makkah and other images of the Emirate of Sharjah dating back to the 1940’s. the past.

Ibn Rakkad added that the exhibition “Words from the East” is considered the nucleus of important exhibitions concerned with the manufacture of manuscripts, “antiques” and rare books, and embodies the great civilizational project through which the Emirate of Sharjah aspires to occupy an important position in the manufacture and sale of manuscripts worldwide .. stressing that the exhibition It targets all segments of society.