Until a few weeks ago, the fate of the defender louis abram it was in the air. After having lost prominence since the arrival of coach Raúl Gutiérrez, and after his upcoming loan completion with Blue Cross in the month of December, much has been speculated about his departure.
Since the departure of the strategist Juan Reynoso, who was the one who requested him in his squad, the Peruvian defender began to be relegated to the substitute bench. although everything seems to indicate that the player will renew one more tournament with the sky-blues, as reported by the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.
According to information from that source, Blue Cross It will give the 26-year-old footballer a new opportunity, so he would be considered to compete for a place in the starting eleven for Clausura 2023.
‘Cruz Azul seeks to retain Luis Abram and is negotiating a new loan with Granada since the purchase option (US$3,500,000) is high for its economy.’you can read in the post.
And it is that other clubs have already approached to ask Granada, the team that owns their letter, for the services of louis abramalthough it is highlighted that the Spanish team has a preference for the Mexican squad.
In the 2022 Opening Tournament that ended, the cement bastion played 901 minutes, which are summarized in 12 games, 10 of them as starters. Now, and if he stays, he is expected to work hard to convince ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez.
