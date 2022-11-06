🚨Cruz Azul seeks to retain Luis Abram and negotiates a new loan with Granada since the purchase option (US$3,500,000) is high for its economy.

*️⃣The defender of the national team 🇵🇪 has had polls from other clubs abroad, but the priority is for the 🚂.

– César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) November 5, 2022