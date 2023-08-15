The internet changed the landscape of casino gaming, eliminating the need to visit brick-and-mortar houses. However, there remained a desire among players to experience the thrills of engaging with a live dealer in a traditional casino setting. That’s where live casino gaming came in.

Live gaming is now a staple at many online casinos. The variety is impressive, but is there more to be expected?

Advancements roll out almost daily in the iGaming space. As a result, it can be difficult to predict what will be obtainable in the coming years. In this post, we take an in-depth view of the future of live casino gaming.

Reviewing the Current State of Live Casino Gaming

Players can join live casino games today, thanks to current innovations. Particularly, most of the praise goes to streaming technologies. These systems support real-time interaction with a dealer in a real casino or studio.

Devices have also played a significant role. With the advent of higher definition cameras, faster device processors, and others, engaging a live dealer in the best possible picture quality is now possible. Of course, the popularity of smartphones cannot be ignored, as it has resulted in providers putting out more mobile-friendly titles.

However, many resources, planning, and money go into setting up live dealer games. This is why, for the most part, only top casino game developers provide live casino titles. To illustrate, here are the big players in the niche and the number of games they offer:

Provider Live dealer game count Evolution 100+ Playtech Up to 50 NetEnt Around 20 Pragmatic Play About 30 Microgaming Around 20

Technological Advances with Prospective Impact on Live Casino Gaming

Several tech advances gaining traction can impact live gaming at online casinos. They include:

Virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR).

Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML).

Fifth-generation technology (5G)

VR and AR

VR and AR can make live casino gaming as close to reality as possible. All players need is to purchase supported headsets to enter a virtual world. Once inside, they interact with live dealers and other players as if they’re seated at an actual casino.

It’s not yet mainstream in the casino industry, but some VR and AR casinos already exist. For instance, Evolution launched a VR version of their popular Gonzo Treasure Hunt game. Notably, NetEnt is the original developer of Gonzo Treasure Hunt.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

The ability of AI and ML to function autonomously makes them powerful for live casino gaming. Players can rely on their algorithms to recommend betting styles and strategies to guarantee winnings. Ultimately, they ensure a better experience.

Developers can also employ AI and ML to enhance security and fairness. Artificial intelligence can ensure the game rules are constant. Meanwhile, with machine learning, it becomes easy for live dealers to spot fraudulent activities from some players.

5G

At the end of the day, live casino gaming boils down to the internet and streaming. The faster the internet connection, the lesser the lag, and the better the live dealer interaction. Subsequently, with 5G technology and swift browsing, live casino gaming could witness the introduction of more complex features.

Looking at Socio-economic Factors

Technology isn’t the only determinant of what route live casino gaming will take. Socio-economic factors are also principal. These include aspects like:

Gambling laws and regulations

Demographics

Entertainment value

If future gambling laws and regulations aren’t favorable, there may be a decrease in overall casino gaming activity. Considering live dealer titles aren’t as popular as slots and table games, it could be the most impacted. However, the trend is the opposite, as laws are becoming more welcoming to online betting.

Regarding demographics, the future still looks bright for live casino gaming. Younger generations are more handy with the latest digital inventions. So, as the demographic shift settles in, casinos can expect more live game players.

However, providers have to continue offering quality titles. Otherwise, live casino gaming will become less entertaining, causing players to quit.

Conclusion: What does the Future Hold for Live Casino Gaming?

From the above discussions, it’s easy to conclude that live casino gaming will experience expansion in the coming years. Primary contributors include technology, relaxed laws and regulations, and younger demographics. So, there won’t just be an increase in the number of players; better features will also be released.

But there’s a ripple effect worth highlighting. When there’s expansion, competition also skyrockets. The same is expected in the live casino gaming space.

Every provider will be out to best others with improved games. Similarly, casinos will look to secure more licenses and regulations to accept more players. Providers and casinos that cannot keep up will only have no option but to exit the industry.