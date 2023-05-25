Deportivo Cruz Azul joined the bid for the signing of Carlos Acevedo facing the Apertura 2023 tournament and it seems that they want a generational change in the goal and Jose de Jesus Corona would leave the team, so the institution would give confidence to a young goalkeeper either Sebastián Jurado, Andrés Gudiño or even the Laguna squad player himself, Carlos Acevedo.
However, it will not be easy, since the team from the Comarca Lagunera intends to receive several million to let go of its jewel in the goal, since in addition to the Machine, in previous months it has also been linked to Chivas and América, among others. .
In fact, the celestial team could renew for a while more to ‘chuy‘, but in turn, go for the signing of Carlos Acevedo who at 27 years old is going through his best moment and is expected to be one of the next goalkeepers to defend the Tricolor shirt.
Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti I would welcome the signing of Carlos Acevedohowever, it would be a strong investment for the La Noria team, since currently the pass of the Laguna goalkeeper is in 5 million eurosso an offer should start minimally there, since surely those from Torreón would expect even more money.
In this way, the cement team hopes to considerably improve its squad to be more competitive in the next tournament, since in recent days they have begun to clean up their players and little by little they will reinforce all their lines, since they intend to return to the team at the first blueprints by hand ferretti and company.
