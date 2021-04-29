Dubai (Union)

In the second session of the Culture and Science Symposium, the Ramadan Council of the Emirates Science Club discussed the topic of “Foreseeing the future of innovation in the transport, renewable energy, health and water sectors”, with the participation of Dr. Muhammad Abdulaziz Al-Olama, Vice President of the Emirates Medical Association, Ahmed Hashem Bahruzian, Executive Director of the Public Transport Corporation at the Roads and Transport Authority In Dubai, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Vice President for Scientific Research at the United Arab Emirates University, Eng. Mohammed Al Shamsi, Vice President for Engineering and Civil Projects, Water Conservation at DEWA, ​​Eng. Jamal Al Hammadi, Vice President – Clean and Diversified Energy at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. The session was moderated by Dr. Issa Al Bastaki. President of Dubai University and President of the Emirates Science Club.

Al-Bastaki stressed that exploring the future of innovation in the transport, renewable energy, health and water sectors will be through discussing future plans and innovative methods in the seven sectors and how to prepare for the next fifty years to make the UAE a global leader in those sectors, and to harness innovation in developing advanced technological solutions to achieve the country’s national strategy. The UAE during the next 50 years, and how future plans coincide with the slogan “Make in the Emirates”.

Dr. Muhammad Abdulaziz Al-Olama mentioned that the Emirates Medical Association includes more than 44 specialized departments and its goal is to spread awareness among doctors and then society, and to encourage scientific conferences and scientific and health workshops and attract international conferences. He pointed out that the presence of innovation centers in the country enhanced readiness through daily encouragement messages, conducting innovation-learning courses, awareness-raising, workshops, educational lectures, and support for innovation in all its aspects. Ahmed Hashem Bahrozian talked about the stages of industrial and technological development throughout history, and addressed the Dubai strategy for self-driving transportation, which depends on the transformation of 25% of the various means of transportation in Dubai to self-driving in 2030, with the development of legislation and regulations for self-mobility. And artificial intelligence, which is the main driver of all sectors.

Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad stated that the water sector is one of the vital and strategic sectors in all countries of the world, and the state has taken a strategy to preserve water reserves and the groundwater level for future generations, and expanded the use of technology, and it is expected that in 2025 the amount of water produced from desalination will reach 1000 million cubic meters annually. The state has taken a wise policy of preserving the water table and not pumping it to provide alternative water sources.

Murad added that the future will witness an increasing dependence on technology, which will be matched by allocating budgets and resources on scientific research to enhance the sustainability of the water sector.

Eng. Jamal Al Hammadi focused on the development of renewable energy use in the UAE through the energy diversification strategy.

In conclusion, the participants stressed the importance of scientific research and its promotion, training and qualification in the fields of creativity and renewable energy, and work on the local market in products, which requires more focus on recycling and industry.