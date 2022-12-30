FNEB analyst Yushkov: gas prices in Europe will depend on weather conditions

Pricing in the gas sector will depend on the weather in Europe, Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, said in a conversation with Lenta.ru. According to him, the fall in gas prices to below $850 per thousand cubic meters is due to meteorological conditions that do not require the active use of energy resources.

“It is really very warm, in the industrial sector the volume of consumption has decreased by 15-20%, during this year the Europeans have reduced industrial costs by 50 billion cubic meters. It turns out that less gas is needed, in addition, warm weather. Besides the fact that the weather is warm, it is also windy. And they have a clear correlation: as soon as there is wind, there is a decrease in the current volumes of gas consumption in the electric power industry, the demand for it falls,” the expert said.

Europeans are becoming increasingly dependent on the weather Igor YushkovLeading Analyst at the National Energy Security Fund

Yushkov stressed that now only weather forecasters can predict the further development of events. In general, two scenarios are possible, he believes.

“We can only assume two scenarios. If there are frosts, and the Europeans will actively consume gas from storage facilities, then we will see an increase in prices. And the second scenario: if the weather is warm, then there will be no such situation throughout the next year, as there will be reserves, ”the specialist added.

The worst thing that can happen is frosty and windless weather, this will be a combo of bad luck for Europe Igor YushkovLeading Analyst at the National Energy Security Fund

Earlier, the exchange price of gas in Europe fell below the level at which it was at the end of February 2022, even before the start of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine and other important geopolitical factors. Due to abnormally warm weather, the price of fuel for the first time since February 21 fell below $850 per thousand cubic meters.