British Secretary of State for Immigration Kevin Foster in an image on his web site.

Of all of the obstacles and problems that the Brexit negotiation between London and Brussels dragged from the start, it was clear to each events always that the precedence was to guard the long run rights of residents residing on both facet of the English Channel. . The British Secretary of State for Immigration and Future Borders, Kevin Foster (Plymouth, 41 years previous) has sought to talk with EL PAÍS to encourage Spaniards who’ve their work and life in the UK to regularize their state of affairs. On the finish of July, 3.6 million group members had already availed themselves of the mechanism EU Settlement Scheme (EU Residents Settlement Scheme) launched by Downing Avenue. Of them, greater than 220,000 are Spanish.

Query. Brexit can be definitively consolidated on December 31. Are you involved concerning the state of affairs of EU residents within the UK who haven’t regularized their state of affairs?

Reply. Completely. We’re very happy with the figures achieved thus far, and the established system presents ensures and suppleness in order that nobody is neglected. The ultimate time period to profit from the scheme can be prolonged till June 2021, with the potential of correcting errors later if somebody has had issues of their request. However we’re excited by everybody being conscious of this mechanism and that those that haven’t but completed so be a part of it.

P. One of many primary criticisms of the system is the shortage of a bodily doc that certifies the regularization. The digital response of acceptance from the Ministry of the Inside will not be legitimate as a authorized doc.

R. I perceive individuals’s concern, however a bodily doc can even find yourself being stolen or misplaced. It will not supply extraordinary ensures. We have now determined to implement a digital course of, just like the one that folks use as we speak to hold out banking operations and lots of different procedures with complete safety. It’s a matter of belief, and presents the peace of thoughts that the UK Authorities ensures the safety of the outcome.

P. And what ensures sooner or later, with a distinct authorities, that the rights now secured are preserved?

R. Group residents residing in the UK will keep all their rights in well being, academic or social issues, as they’ve been having till now, as a result of that is assured by the Withdrawal Settlement signed between the UK and the European Union. The assure has all the long run pressure that a global treaty provides, which can’t be cheerfully modified by political selections.

P. When, as of December 31, Brexit is already a actuality in follow, do EU residents have cause to fret that they haven’t but regularized their state of affairs?

R. In any respect, nobody ought to have cause to fret. As I’ve indicated, the time period is prolonged by six extra months, and your rights throughout that point will stay unchanged. However that’s the reason we wish to insist to all those that haven’t completed so but to begin the method now and embrace the settlement scheme.

P. Might a European citizen who arrived within the UK after December 31, throughout these six months, qualify for the scheme?

R. No, as a result of the situation is to have lived within the UK earlier than December thirty first. Though the Authorities has already made it clear that whoever meets the necessities to profit from the scheme and has cheap causes for having missed the deadline may have new alternatives to current the petition. Those that arrive after January 1 will solely give you the chance to take action as vacationers or below the brand new point-based immigration system that we’ve put in place.