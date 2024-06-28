Washington.- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday failed to reach a decision on whether federal law requires hospitals to stabilize pregnant patients with emergency abortions, despite saying Idaho hospitals can perform abortions in medical emergencies despite state restrictions.

The court issued the ruling after a 6-3 vote that left key questions unresolved about whether states can prohibit doctors from performing emergency abortions to save a woman from serious infection or organ loss.

Health and legal experts said Thursday’s order, which divided conservatives on the Supreme Court, does nothing to protect pregnant women in other states with strict abortion bans, where state bans can conflict with a federal law that the Biden administration argues requires emergency abortions.

“The decision that the Supreme Court released this morning does not shed any light on how that conflict will be resolved,” said Joanne Rosen, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Law and Public Health.

How often does a pregnancy endanger a woman’s health?

Each year, about 50,000 American women develop life-threatening complications during pregnancy, including sepsis, bleeding, or loss of reproductive organs.

In rare cases with some of these complications, doctors might terminate the pregnancy, especially when there is no chance of the fetus surviving.

For example, if a woman’s water breaks in the second trimester, the fetus will not be viable and continuing the pregnancy would put the pregnant woman at risk of developing sepsis, an infection that can be fatal.

Sepsis and blood loss are some of the most common causes of maternal deaths in the United States.

Last year, nearly 700 women died during pregnancy, giving birth or after the birth of a child, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.