The video game sector wanted to start the week with a bang: Embracer Group buys several studios from Square Enix, which leaves the Swedish conglomerate with Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal under his umbrella. The community has been unable to avoid pointing out all the intellectual properties that become part of the Embracer Group portfolio, although Eidos Montreal has highlighted some of the experiences that they haven’t seen the light yet.

All Eidos Montreal projects are being developed with Unreal Engine 5We know absolutely nothing about these proposals, but it seems that Eidos Montreal wants to move towards the future with the latest in terms of graphics engines. After all, the team leader David Anfossi has confirmed in the conversation with investors that the study has several projects in hand, all developed with Unreal Engine 5. In this way, the company moves away from its own engine and relies on the possibilities offered by Epic Games technology.

It should be remembered that several companies are looking at Unreal Engine 5 as the future of the video game, so they have not been long in publishing technical demos that squeeze the full potential of the graphics engine. The authors of gears they have delighted us with a totally hyper-realistic presentation, so we could expect great technological advances in the games of tomorrow.

The movement of Embracer Group also encompasses the next Tomb Raider adventure, which is also committed to the new generation graphics of Unreal Engine 5. Beyond the well-known experience of Lara Croft, around here we have already begun to dream of the franchises that could revive thanks to this transaction worth $300 million; a figure that Square Enix will take advantage of to invest in NFT and cloud gaming.

