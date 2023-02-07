The Ministry of Education is organizing the first session of the Future of Education Forum under the slogan “Exploring the Future of Education”, as part of the activities of the World Government Summit 2023, which will be held in Dubai from February 13-15, under the slogan “Foreseeing Future Governments”.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, referred to the vital role played by the World Government Summit in building a better future for countries and societies, by providing a platform with a global impact, that brings together elite leaders, officials, experts and specialists with the aim of discussing and exchanging expertise and experiences and exploring various ways of development. areas of government work.

He noted that defining the priority of education and jobs for governments, as one of the six main axes of this year’s session of the summit, is only evidence of the importance of focusing on the educational sector as the main engine for creating a more prosperous future, and emphasizing the leadership of the UAE in anticipating the future of education and its industry.

Al Falasi said, “The Ministry of Education is working in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to develop a pioneering and innovative educational system based on the latest approved international practices to qualify and graduate generations of leaders who are able to continue the comprehensive and sustainable development process witnessed by the country, which contributes to strengthening the leadership of the UAE and its global competitiveness in the field of education.” ».

The Future of Education Forum discusses three main topics within the educational process, namely the development of the education system; workforce and the importance of investing in developing educational competencies capable of graduating future generations; Technology as a main tool for developing an educational system that goes beyond the traditional concept and builds on modern technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The forum will witness the organization of six discussion sessions, the first of which is entitled “The Future of Higher Education and Lifelong Learning”.

The second discussion session is titled “The Future of Assessment in Early Education and General Education”, and focuses on the future of assessment processes in the educational sector to be more focused on individual skills by taking advantage of modern technologies and big data.

The third discussion session, entitled “The Role of Technology Companies in Shaping the Future of Education,” looks at the opportunities offered by modern technology to develop the education sector, and the role of technology companies in supporting a more comprehensive educational process that focuses on building skills.

The fourth session of the forum is titled “Emerging Educational Technology Companies: Investments and Trends”, and focuses on prospects for investment in the educational technology sector, as part of investment in the educational sector, and in a way that contributes to building competencies that reshape the future of education.

The fifth discussion session will be entitled “Qualification and Empowerment of the Workforce in the Education Sector”, and it will focus on the importance of strategic investments in developing teachers’ capabilities, and ensuring that they have the necessary skills, resources and tools to improve the outcomes of the educational process.

The Ministry of Education is organizing the sixth and final session, in partnership with the Digital School, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation. It discusses the concept of digital schools, their application models, and their role in developing societies by providing smart and flexible educational experiences that adopt full digital education or blended education.