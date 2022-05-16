The season for Ajax is over, the team was crowned champion of the Eredivisie after beating PSV, which was much more competitive than the previous season. Now, everything indicates that the club from the Netherlands will be a great protagonist of the next market, although not making signings, but rather, being one of the great sellers.
The departure of Erik Ten Hag is the first step for the club’s desire for me to materialize. With the arrival of the Dutch coach at Manchester United, more than one Ajax player could leave along with the Dutch coach, however, it is not the only way, as several of the players of this new golden generation of Ajax interest the giants of Europe, one of them the Mexican Edson Álvarez.
It is difficult for the Mexican to remain within Ajax for another season, as his performance has placed him in the sights of the best teams on the planet. It is known that one of his options is Manchester United, however, the Italian press has recently confirmed that Milan, possible champion of Serie A, has followed Álvarez’s growth in recent games and it seems that those from the city of the fashion yes they are very interested in a hypothetical signing of the ‘Machín’.
