Everyone in América is focused on the league, at least all those who have direct weight on the field; that is, players and coaching staff. However, as we have anticipated for weeks here in 90minSeveral of the club’s first team players are being targeted by clubs in Europe that look favorably on their possible signings this summer and more than one will surely receive formal offers that together with their environment and the club will have to analyze.
One of the names in question is that of Diego Valdés. The Chilean has drawn the attention of teams in Europe even since he was in Santos and now that he wears the colors of América, the club’s board of directors has received a survey from some clubs about the possible sale of him. This fact at the moment has not gone beyond an interest, however, it seems that this summer the game creator could make the leap in quality, as his own environment indicates.
Diego’s agent has informed that his client likes several teams in Europe and has given a specific name, stating that Benfica of Portugal is one of those institutions that could make a move for the Chilean team. Valdés is a key man for ‘Tano’ Ortiz, because not even when he didn’t have the best level did he take him off the pitch. His price would be above 10 million dollars and the Lisbon team would not be the only one interested in his letter, so there could be an interesting fight for his signing.
