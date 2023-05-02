Diego Lainez has 12 games in the MX League and has not been able to score a goal in 436 minutes on the pitch, causing him to be harshly criticized by the press and feline fans.
There was a lot of expectation when he was signed by the UANL and it was even said that they won it over América. It should be noted that the “Mexican Messi” asked those of Coapa for a higher salary, for which they flatly refused. It has been leaked by TV Azteca that the player ends his contract next December but the feline board has begun marching to get rid of the player. What the feline board seeks to do is to return him to Europe and for him to return to activity since within the MX League it has not been what was expected and for this reason they are already looking to accommodate him for the next semester.
It should be noted that the Mexican player has not been liked by the ‘Incomparable’ fans, at the beginning when he arrived he had a lot of expectations from the auriazul fans but his ineffectiveness on the pitch has caused the fans to start looking at him hard criticize. For his part, yesterday against León, the player had minutes on the pitch but could do little against the emeralds, even a 21-year-old rookie youth squad Ordoñez had more participation on the pitch and has caused the fans to Ask for more participation from the young rookie.
#future #Diego #Lainez #defined
Leave a Reply