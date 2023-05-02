There was a lot of expectation when he was signed by the UANL and it was even said that they won it over América. It should be noted that the “Mexican Messi” asked those of Coapa for a higher salary, for which they flatly refused. It has been leaked by TV Azteca that the player ends his contract next December but the feline board has begun marching to get rid of the player. What the feline board seeks to do is to return him to Europe and for him to return to activity since within the MX League it has not been what was expected and for this reason they are already looking to accommodate him for the next semester.

I would go back to Europe! 😱 Diego Lainez would leave Tigres at the end of Clausura 2023. 🐯https://t.co/RjC8EdW9wc – TV Azteca Sports (@AztecaDeportes) May 1, 2023