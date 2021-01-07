The future of Cristian Pavón (24) is a huge unknown in Boca. The forward, already without a current contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer, has not yet rejoined the club where he has a contract until June 2022. From the footballer’s environment they assured that he will join training in the next few hours . But, the reality is that it is not known for sure if he will play under the orders of Miguel Angel Russo (64).

The history of disagreements between Kichán and Boca takes more than a month. In mid-December, the club opened the opportunity for the tip to train in order to have it available for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. Advised by his representative, Fernando Hidalgo, and with the intention of achieving a transfer, Pavón preferred to respect his contract with the MLS and just opened the door of return after his contract ended, beyond the fact that he was no longer playing with the Californian franchise.

The $ 6 million proposal sent by the United States club to buy Pavón did not satisfy Boca. Jorge Ameal wanted, at least, to get closer to the middle of the clause that had been set at 20 million when he loaned it. The player, meanwhile, had already agreed to a five-season bond with the Galaxy that until November had Guillermo Barros Schelotto as his coach.

On the side of Boca things were clear. As long as there is no favorable economic proposal for the club, he wants the player to return to training to have him available for the start of the new season in February. They even sent a notification from the Legal Department for him to appear to train or, otherwise, justify his absence. Is that since January 1 he was a Boca player again.

Pavón did not speak so far. But if it was known about him through his environment and his representative. First they argued a serious personal problem of the footballer that for now they have not finished clarifying. Then they were waiting for the result of the PCR tests for Covid-19 to appear at the institution.

In the last public interventions, Hidalgo announced that “Pavón would make Boca happy, beyond the economic situation of the country.” That last point is key: the Cordovan knows that in Boca he will charge much less money (and with a dollar cap ) whom he received in MLS.

What also ended in December was the purchasing priority for the Los Angeles Galaxy. So now, in addition to the California club, Boca can receive financial proposals from anywhere else for the striker who has not played since November 8, when he began his vacation after being last in his conference with the Galaxy.

Russo, for his part, was cautious when speaking of Pavón. He said that he will first need a talk with the footballer and then make a decision. And in that, the coach has been blunt: he prefers to do without that professional who does not have Boca as a priority. The forward, who played the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has since declined in his career, did not show much interest at the moment.

How much money does Boca want for Pavón? A figure that is close to 10 million dollars or to be able to keep a percentage of the future pass for a player who does not yet know if he reached his ceiling.

In 2019, Boca loaned him to the Galaxy for $ 750,000 and then extended that assignment until December 2020 a week before the change of mandate in the club’s Board of Directors to complete $ 2 million. In fact, the Pavón pass is being investigated by the Justice as a result of a complaint from Boca for the payment of a capital gain of about 3 million dollars to Talleres for a transfer that never occurred.