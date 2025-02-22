When that happens, the corals of the same species synchronize and release thousands and thousands of gametes at the same time. The waves breaks the gameto bag and sperm seeks the ovule, and the ovule to the sperm. “It’s an orgy,” Lorenzo Álvarez once told me. Once fertilization occurs, a polyp is formed that will swim until you find the best place to look at the sediment and start developing its calcareous skeleton that, as of many years, will be a reef.

What Anastazia, Victoria and his small work team do is go to the reefs a few days before spawning. They place a conical form, on whose tip there is a hole in which they embody collecting tubes. When gametes come out, they tend to float to the container.

“We collect a discreet amount of gametes, approximately five or, maximum, 10 milliliters. Here in the laboratory, we move them to a smaller volume of water, we separate them and some we cross them, we make assisted fertilization, and others are the ones that we freeze, but only sperm, ”explains Victoria Grosso, originally from Colombia, where he studied biology Marina, but then migrated to Mexico, in 2006, to make her postgraduate degree at UNAM, and then her post -documented in the institute, where she stayed to work.

Sample collection Courtesy Lorenzo Álvarez Filip

For freezing it is necessary to add a solution, a cryopreservative, which cools at the rate of decrease of 20 degrees per minute, until reaching -196 °. Then they will get into those boar cylinders, full of liquid nitrogen, which will guarantee their preservation for years, decades or centuries, whatever necessary.

At any time they can defrost, in a water bath. After this, sperms are still alive and can reproduce with ovules. In fact, this has already happened, because Anastazia and Victoria have already performed assisted reproduction with defrosted sperm and obtained success, since they have achieved polyps that retain in the laboratory until they grow enough to go to plant at the bottom of the sea.