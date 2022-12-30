The refrigerant gas in refrigerators has a warming potential between 2,000 and 10,000 greater than CO₂. Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

There are materials, some natural such as rubber, but most created by humans, that have a particularity: they cool or heat depending on whether a force field is applied to them. This can be an electric current, a magnet, pressure, or just stretching it. These compounds promise a new way of cooling. For more than a century, refrigerators, air conditioners, and heating systems have used gases to function, but those gases are not harmless. Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) used for decades were depleting the ozone layer that protects Earth from radiation. Its substitutes, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), turn out to have an effect on global warming thousands of times greater than CO₂. So it is urgent to find alternatives. And these so-called caloric materials could be the future of cold.

The first domestic refrigerators appeared more than a century ago. Since then they have modernized a lot, but the essence of their operation is the same: they take advantage of a basic phenomenon of physics whereby when a gas is compressed, it becomes a liquid state and heats up. When released from the pressure, it returns to its gaseous state, cooling its surroundings. The need to replace HFCs has caused the vapor compression industry to look for alternatives, such as butane and ammonium. But, however flammable or toxic, they have their risks. That is why scientists are looking for materials and processes that, following the same mechanics, do not have the problems of gases. Until now they have found four large groups: the electrocaloric, which change their temperature when subjected to an electric field, the magnetocaloric effect, which behaves the same, but under the influence of magnets, the barocaloric, which release energy under pressure, or the elastocaloric, whose temperature varies under the action of a mechanical force along an axis.

Last week, researchers at the Lawrence National Laboratory in Berkeley (LNL, United States) presented a new process, which they have called ionocaloric. It’s so new, that a Google search before they published their work on Science gave zero results. The process itself is quite complex, but it could be illustrated with two analogies. One is the behavior of ice when salt is added: it melts forming a kind of plasma and, what is most important here, lowers its freezing point to -10º or even less. What these scientists have done is to identify a solid material called ethylene carbonate, present in many lithium batteries. Solid at room temperature, it begins to melt when it reaches 34º. This behavior has been altered by adding ions of a salt, sodium iodide.

“Ionocaloric cooling works by adding a salt to a solid, which makes the solid want to be a liquid. In order to become a liquid, it must be melted, which means it must absorb energy. Drew Lilley, a researcher at the Lawrence National Laboratory in Berkeley, United States

Drew Lilley, from LNL and co-author of the invention, explains the process: “Ionocaloric cooling works by adding a salt to a solid, which makes the solid want to be a liquid. In order to become a liquid, it must melt, which means it must absorb energy. If we prevent the solid from absorbing energy from its surroundings, it will steal it from itself, which will cool the whole material.” Heating would be the other way around: “Take a liquid that has dissolved salt (ions) and remove them. When ions are removed [mediante electrodiálisis], the liquid no longer wants to be liquid, it wants to become solid. To do so, it must crystallize and release energy. If the liquid is prevented from exchanging energy with the surroundings, energy will be released and it will heat up,” adds Lilley. The material returns to its solid state and thus could restart the cycle.

Emmanuel Defay, head of the nanotechnology unit of the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (ICTL) has also published in Science a commentary on Lilley’s work. “The main advantage of the system is the great variation in entropy”, he opines in an email. And he explains: “Said in a simpler way, the cold shock that can be generated during each cycle is the largest I have seen in caloric materials, next to that of barocaloric materials. The main drawback is that each cycle takes, for now, several minutes. The solution must be desalinated, which takes time. That is the main challenge facing this technology. A long cycle means a low cooling capacity”.

The image, taken around 1900 on the outskirts of Detroit (United States), shows the only way to have ice in houses and industries, harvesting it. Everything changed in 1913, with the arrival of the first domestic refrigerators. United States Library of Congress

It is this refrigerating power that reoriented the work of Xavier Moya, a researcher of caloric materials at the University of Cambridge (United Kingdom). Although his focus of study was magnetocalorics (on which he did his thesis), they did not achieve great yields. “In practice, when you use permanent magnets, the best magnetocaloric materials have temperature swings of about three degrees. Later, those three degrees can be converted into 20 with regeneration, but the engineering is already much more complicated, ”he says. However, in 2015 they discovered some plastic crystals that led him to redirect his studies towards the barocaloric effect. “We realized that these materials could have performance similar to gas compression, and we found that, for the first time, they achieved 60-degree effects,” he adds. In other words, they achieved the temperature range in which a conventional refrigerator can operate, from -20º in the freezer to 40º in the back. They obtained a patent for their discovery the following year.

Some 200 years earlier, the English natural philosopher John Gough discovered the elastocaloric effect. Gough was blind, so he used his hands and lips a lot to experiment. When a strip of rubber was brought to him from India, he discovered that stretching it almost burned his lips and when he released it, he suddenly became cold. Today what they stretch and shrink are metal alloys with memory (capable of returning to their original shape). That of stretching metals already reveals the complexity of this approach. However, it is one of the most promising.

Alvar Torelló did his thesis on electrocaloric materials under the direction of Defay, from the Luxembourg research center. Acknowledging that he is biased, he points out from his approach that they work with electric fields directly. “And this energy that I use can be recovered by 80%. It’s very efficient.” He immediately recognized his main problem, “that little heat is achieved, although it could be amplified through engineering.” By little heat, he means a few degrees. That means that “making a fridge with electrocalorics will catch us a long way off,” he says. But there are other segments of the cold, such as air conditioning and heating devices, which operate in thermal ranges of around 10º, and this is considered feasible in the medium term.

“When you look at global CO₂ emissions, warming and cooling account for 50% in Europe and the United States. Aviation, 3%” Xavier Moya, a caloric materials researcher at the University of Cambridge, UK

A 2018 report from the International Energy Agency estimated that, by 2050, the demand for energy from air conditioning systems alone will triple. On the one hand, the new middle classes in emerging countries will want to keep their houses cool. On the other, the increase in temperatures due to climate change will increase the demand for refrigeration. To continue betting on the compression of gases seems to be a contradiction, due to its high warming potential. That is why caloric materials are experiencing an explosive phase.

The professor of Condensed Matter Physics at the University of Barcelona, ​​Luis Mañosa, has spent decades studying materials and caloric effects. Although there are already some prototypes, such as a wine cooler designed by Germany’s BASF, or an air conditioning system for cars based on the elastocaloric effect, “the technology is not mature enough for the commercial phase,” he says. Each of the technologies still has one or two essential problems to solve. “The magnetocaloric ones would need very large magnetic fields, the electrocaloric ones can work with something small, but not in a refrigerator, the fatigue of elastocaloric materials is a problem…” Now his team is investigating a new class of these materials, the multicaloric ones. , which can respond to more than one type of force. “It’s time to change the paradigm of refrigeration and these materials could be the key,” concludes Mañosa.

Xavier Moya, the Cambridge scientist, recalls that “for many years, when people talked about renewable energy, it was always about solar panels or batteries, which are important, but some of us have been fighting for a long time over the need to solve the problem of cooling and heating. And he puts it in perspective: “When you look at global CO₂ emissions, warming and cooling account for 50% in Europe and the United States. Meanwhile, aviation, about which many are so concerned, only generates 3% of the emissions”, adds Moya, who concludes: “All these new technologies, whether they are caloric or thermoelectric materials or other types of materials that exist, can Make a Difference. Because if we don’t solve heating and cooling with low carbon technologies, it’s going to be very difficult to get to net zero emissions.”

