Specialists and experts stressed the importance of following the UAE’s approach to empowering and hearing the voice of new generations in discussions related to climate change, and its strong commitment to involving children and empowering them as active partners in efforts to protect the environment and achieve sustainable development.

This came during a session organized by the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, the Arab Council for Childhood and Development, and the Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND), under the title “The Role of Arab Children in Confronting Climate Change,” within the framework of the work of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention. United Nations Framework on Climate Change (COP28).

The session – which was hosted by the Green Education Platform in the Green Zone in Expo City Dubai, and concluded its work yesterday – witnessed active participation, and the session, in which more than 20 children from various Arab countries participated, represented a step towards empowering new generations and involving them in discussions related to climate change.

The session addressed several topics, including understanding the climate crisis and food security, and preparing a climate action dictionary for children. The session organizers encouraged and urged children to participate actively and enhance their understanding of climate concepts.

The session was attended by the Assistant Secretary-General for Social Affairs at the League of Arab States, Ambassador Dr. Haifa Abu-Ghazaleh, and the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Al-Reem bint Abdullah Al-Falasi, in addition to a number of officials and experts in the field of climate change, who provided guidance and comments on the children’s interventions, which enriched Discussion, and provides a unique opportunity for children to interact directly with decision makers.

The interactive session included several questions asked to the children to explore their knowledge of the climate crisis and the sources of information they rely on, and to share their personal experiences with climate change and the effects they witnessed in their communities.

The session established the concept of participation among children, as its methodology moved away from traditional methods of education and communication, and the focus was on empowering children and enhancing their skills through exchanging roles, using the arts as a means of expression, brainstorming sessions, and case studies, which provided the children with a rich and stimulating experience.

Al-Reem Al-Falasi said: “The world today is on the verge of a major shift in how to deal with the biggest challenges of this era, which is climate change. The session proved that the rising generations have the ability to make a tangible change, as the participating children demonstrated that they have a visionary vision of what the future of work could be like.” climate change, and their readiness to make valuable contributions in this field,” stressing the UAE’s commitment to empowering young voices and providing the necessary platforms for them to express their ideas and transform them into effective action plans.

Environmentally conscious leaders

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Reem Al-Falasi, said: “Solutions to the environmental challenges we face must include the views and ideas of all age groups, especially children who will live in the world we shape today. We have a huge responsibility not only to preserve our planet, “But also in educating and inspiring the next generation, and integrating them into dialogues and decisions related to climate change, so that they can be innovative leaders who care about the environment.”