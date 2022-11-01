The future of Christian Tabó in Cruz Azul would have been defined

When Christian Tabó signed with Cruz Azul in January 2022, the expectations of both the board and the fans were very high. Unfortunately, the Uruguayan winger has not been able to offer what was expected of him, largely due to his constant injuries and casualties. In this context, it has been rumored that the native of Montevideo could leave the institution for Clausura 2023.
According to information from Diario AS México, the cement board has already made a decision, together with the coaching staff of Raúl Gutiérrez, and it seems that Tabó will receive a new opportunity to show his talent at Cruz Azul.
In the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 tournament, Tabó played only 412 minutes in 14 games and scored two goals. In the league, he played 75 minutes in two games. Everything indicates that the winger will receive another chance to demonstrate his abilities and contribute to the squad. In the event that he does not meet the objectives again, his departure for the summer market would be evaluated.
In a year with the Celeste Machine, Tabó has played 1,273 minutes in 33 games and has scored four goals. These numbers pale with the passage that the winger had in Puebla, where he was a vital piece, and even with those that he recorded with Atlas, a squad that brought him to Mexican soccer in mid-2015.
#future #Christian #Tabó #Cruz #Azul #defined
Leave a Reply