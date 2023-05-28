Cruz Azul continues to work at forced marches to be able to put together a good squad for the 2023 Opening Tournament.
After being left out of the playoffs when they lost to Atlas, the club’s high command began to analyze, together with coach Ricardo Ferretti, the possible lows and highs to face the coming semester.
One of the most talked about footballers was the defender Julio Cesar Dominguez, who stopped being liked by a sector of cement fans, who questioned his poor performance in the last year. However, there was a possibility to renew it.
Now, and according to information from the journalist Paco Arredondonegotiations with the experienced player did not come to fruition, so This Saturday they have thanked him for his dedication during most of his football career since his debut in 2006.
Likewise, sources close to 90min reported that the board offered the defender one more year of contract, although he had to reduce his salary claims, an issue that did not finish convincing ‘Cata’ and hence the refusal by both parties.
On the other hand, it was also reported that the player who has a foot and a half outside of Cruz Azul is the third goalkeeper, sebastian jurywho was marked with the win against América and is now just one signature away from becoming the new goalkeeper for the Bravos de Juárez, where he would be arriving the following week to carry out the medical examinations and thus sign his contract.
