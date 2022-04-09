The bullfight announced for the San José festival in Roldán on March 26 and which had to be postponed due to the rain, was held this Saturday. Despite being already out of the local festive calendar, there was an atmosphere of bullfighting and the portable bullring, with capacity for some 3,000 spectators, was filled to more than half of its capacity. The celebration was very long, lasting more than three and a half hours.

The young local rejoneador, Felipe Alcaraz, opened the place, who dealt with an eral with volume from Roque Jiménez, who stopped too much after the punishment rejones, which complicated the work of the rider. He used four horses, that of Dolores de Pacheco, in a task that was excessively long. Still a very inexperienced rider, he put up a couple of estimable banderillas, before lingering with the death spear. He had to jump to the ground to thunder with pithing.

Between whistles and flutes, the first steer for the fight on foot jumped into the ring after six in the afternoon, when the celebration began at five.

He made his debut as a novillero with picadores in the Jorge Martínez Region after placing last year among the bunch of novillería figures. He first raffled a chestnut steer, beautifully made, which he bullfighted Veronica with care. He changed the third with a slight punch. The crutch task promised, due to the quality of the horn and the bullfighting forms of the right-hander, but the animal damaged its left hand, became invalid and the Totana had to shorten, also puncturing on several occasions.

With the responsibility of knowing that the two cartel companions had secured the front door, Jorge received the fifth bull of the long celebration, bullfighting Veronica very well, finishing off with a cut-out bullfighter. He offered his task as a crutch and from the beginning he showed his cards in betting mode, beginning the move with both knees on the ground, with a claw. The horned raised his difficulties and the totanero knew how to understand them, tempering the muletazos to be able to flirt and herd at the end of his work, stuck between the pythons. Desire for triumph endorsed with a sword blow, something rear, after a puncture. He walked both ears and joined the large door of the two companions.

Like the whole running of the bulls, a nice steer was the third in the afternoon. He corresponded in luck to the sword of New Javalí José María Trigueros. He wanted to receive it with the long change, hooking the horned cape. He changed the third of yards with two punches, which Víctor Acebo took advantage of to enter the remove for chicuelinas.

Trigueros offered his task of crutch to the crowd, from the center of the ring and began the steer charging with some brusqueness, throwing his face up. It was a task from more to less, which had packaging when the bullfighter won the shares from below the burel, hitting the land and the height. After shortening distances and looking for the effects in the stands of the inverted circulars, he ended up with ballet flats -at which point a kid in the audience presented him with a very bullfighting couplet, which was rewarded with a standing ovation-. An almost complete lunge, somewhat perpendicular, served to ask for both ears.

With the big door already secured, he received the sixth of the celebration with three lanterns on his knees and did not hesitate to start kneeling, to fight in the round, his crutch task. He lavished nobility on Hermanos Collado Ruiz, and Trigueros brought out his artistic vein, especially when he fought naturally very slowly and calmly. He did not hesitate to please the public with knee lunges and a clean body. The task, with two ears, was left in the ring due to the sword failure, as he punctured three times before a very low lunge.

The bullfighter from Torre Pacheco Víctor Acebo surprised in his debut with the castoreño. He showed off in a good bouquet of speedwells finished off with the stocking in the greeting to the debut steer, named Lavón, marked with the number 6 and from El Cotillo. The cornúpeta had class and Acebo took advantage of it, making a toast shared by his father, David Lorente, businessman Pedro García and Isidro García, from the Torre Pacheco Bullfighting Club. He always left the crutch on to link the series and with his left he fought frankly well a steer capable of discovering a bad bullfighter. What Acebo did was a good bullfighter. He severed both ears after a sword strike after poking. Other two he walked the last of the afternoon, when he was already getting dark. Faena of temper and good taste, with pinches of an artist bullfighter. Too late to excite the countrymen and the fans of the Region of Murcia, who can say that they have bullfighters for the future.