The start-up Ineratec wants to produce an ecological alternative to kerosene from fossil raw materials in Frankfurt. This is neither easy nor quick, but the technology behind it could become an export hit.

Dhe future of flying comes out of a container. Not much can be seen from the outside, air conditioning systems are humming, silo-sized tanks are connected to lots of pipes that say “carbon dioxide”, “hydrogen” or “synthetic gas”. That’s almost it. At the end of these pipes and the reactor in the container and out comes a fuel for airplanes that is no longer based on crude oil from Russia or Libya and which also no longer causes any new carbon dioxide. Here it is ensured that “the dream of flying” can continue to be lived, praised the then Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze when this system was put into operation in Emsland last autumn. According to Tim Böltken from the system developer Ineratec, this is the “world’s largest power-to-liquid system”.

Until now. In a few months, Ineratec wants to build a very similar facility in Frankfurt’s Höchst Industrial Park, but ten times larger than the pilot projects in Emsland or, since March, in Hamburg. “It will be the largest plant in the world.” It should be up and running by the end of the year, with production starting in 2023. “We plan to invest 30 million euros,” says Böltken.