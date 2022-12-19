“Avatar” hit theaters to change it forever. Breaking records weren’t enough and it ended up becoming the highest grossing movie in history. For this reason, it was inevitable to carry out a continuation that now bears the name “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

Its premiere was one of the most anticipated of the season, given that it took 13 years to be made and James Cameron He raised expectations by ensuring that it would be an incredible show. Now more than one wonders if there will be more sequels that expand the saga.

In an interview for Empire, the filmmaker said that “Avatar 2” was only the beginning of a much bigger story and that he wants to make a total of 5 movies. Everything will depend on how much the second and third installments perform at the box office.

“The third is done, so it will come out anyway (…) The four is a bomb and I really hope to get to do it,” Cameron said about the future of the franchise.

James Cameron took 13 years to release “Avatar: The Waterway. Photo: Composition LR/20th Century Studios/Disney

As is known, “Avatar 3” was recorded at the same time as the second part, so it is already in post production. Its premiere is scheduled for December 20, 2024 and fans couldn’t be more excited to see the result.

As for “Avatar 4”, Disney will evaluate its completion depending on the collection of its predecessor. Considering that the second part took 13 years to create, there’s no reason to believe it’s coming to theaters anytime soon.