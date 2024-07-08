Apple Watch fans could soon see some big changes with the next generation of Apple’s smartwatches, set to launch in October. According to the latest rumors from analyst Mark Gurman in his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg, the Apple Watch Series 10 could adopt the same 49mm display as the Ultra model, designed for outdoor enthusiasts. This change would be accompanied by a thinner case and a new chip that could lay the groundwork for future improvements related to artificial intelligence.

The new screen rumor is supported by a render leaked last month, which shows a two-inch display for the Series 10. Gurman says that other than that, the design of the watch will remain largely unchanged. The lack of magnetic band attachments is good news for many users, as it will allow them to continue using the bands they already own. However, there is uncertainty surrounding the new sensors. Apple is having trouble rolling out two major updates to its health sensors. Despite its best efforts, the company has failed to sufficiently improve the reliability of its blood pressure monitor, and the inability to use the blood oxygen sensor is holding up the integration of sleep apnea detection.

Apple is also planning a cheaper version of the Apple Watch SE, to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch FE, which costs just over $200. One solution could be to use a hard plastic case, which would make the watch not only cheaper but also lighter. Finally, Gurman reports that Apple will release a Watch Ultra 3, which will not feature significant aesthetic changes. This model will be equipped with the new chip that will also power the Series 10.