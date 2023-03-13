Ansu Fati is still not an essential player for Xavi Hernández, his playing minutes have been diminished even with the injuries that FC Barcelona has suffered such as those of Lewandowski and Dembéle, Raphinha has eaten the toast of the Barca “10” and even Ferran Torres has had more opportunities. In 2023 the young Spanish attacker has played as a starter five of the 10 games that Barça has played in LaLiga.
Given this lack of minutes, Jorge Mendes, Ansu Fati’s representative, has begun to pull the strings to put an end to this situation and that the youth squad enjoy more minutes to finish exploding. As reported the sunthe agent would have offered the footballer to four Premier League teams: Manchester United, Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal.
Joan Laporta recently commented that FC Barcelona will go to the next transfer market in search of a new striker. In order for this operation to be carried out, one of those currently on the campus would have to leave. Dembéle and Lewandowski are untouchable so the options to leave are Raphinha, Ferran Torres or Ansu Fati.
The Premier League wants Ansu Fati, that’s a fact. Still with Bartomeu at the controls of the club, an offer from Manchester United for 150 million euros in exchange for the Spanish international arrived at the Barça offices, an offer that was rejected by the club. Already with Laporta, the player was renewed and was awarded the number “10” after Leo Messi left for PSG.
Sadly, Ansu Fati has had bad luck with injuries and has undergone surgery on his knee. The Blaugrana winger continues to strive to return to being that Ansu that everyone was talking about. Ansu Fati has a clause of 1,000 million euros.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#future #Ansu #Fati #Premier #League
Leave a Reply