The reconstruction within Chivas is underway, however, it is not on the right track, and with the change of coach, planning must begin from scratch and under the guidance of Fernando Gago, the new pastor.
Thus, the first brave decision in the hands of the Argentine is the future of Vega and Calderón, which must be resolved in days. Gago will have a separate talk with both players to define his immediate future within the team, remembering that Fernando is a guy who imposes discipline above all else in his work plan and both Mexicans have a bad reputation. Although Fernando is the owner of his future, Fernando Esquivel assures that Hierro's recommendation as sports director to the strategist is not to take the two players into the squad, something that could well weigh on the coach's final decision.
More news on the transfer market
As we already informed you in 90min, Hierro will be Gago's guide in terms of assembling the squad for 2024, however, the manager does not want to take all the power out of the Argentine coach's hands, so he will let him be in charge of several decisions, especially those that involve the players on the squad, not so much in terms of transfers.
In addition to the fact that, true to its custom, once again the team is having too many problems in the winter market, Guadalajara experienced an unexpected change of coach after the departure of Paunovic due to the lack of support from the board. All this is conditioning the assembly of the campus for the next semester.
#future #Alexis #Vega #Calderón #hands #Fernando #Gago
Leave a Reply