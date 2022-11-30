Two farmers from the eastern region confirmed that, within the framework of the UAE government’s endeavor to develop and shape the future with “the impossible”, farming methods will change from what they are now, and will witness a qualitative leap, by finding new and innovative solutions through advanced studies related to the agricultural sector, and formulating appropriate strategies, due to the importance of The sector, which is considered an essential source of food security.

The citizen farmer from the Emirate of Fujairah, Ahmed Al-Hafeti, expected a radical change in the agricultural sector in the future, which will depend mainly on “artificial intelligence”, which will contribute to reducing pollution rates and protecting the environment from some of the practices that some farmers follow in spraying pesticides that permeate the water. groundwater, and directly affect it.

He said, “I expect that agriculture in the future will not depend on the soil directly, but will rely on agricultural units that are controlled by smart applications, and work to provide land areas by dispensing with agricultural lands to provide space for housing, given the increase in the future population.” .

Al-Hafiti added that the agricultural units are free of insects and pests, in addition to their ability to produce agricultural crops throughout the year, with the possibility of producing all kinds of vegetables and fruits, in a way that ensures achieving food security and reducing imports from other countries, stressing that the units are not affected by climatic and environmental factors. which will contribute to the sustainability of its operation.

He pointed out that the agricultural units differ in their sizes, types and prices, as the cost of one of them starts from 20 thousand dirhams for small ones, and reaches 200 thousand dirhams for medium and large ones, indicating that traditional farmers, who are often senior citizens, will continue to cultivate their agricultural lands, unless The challenges represented by the salinity of the water, the abundance of pests, the high prices of seeds, and their insufficient knowledge of dealing with smart applications, will make them gradually leave agriculture, in the event that it is necessary to purchase agricultural units.

Al-Hafiti stressed the necessity of introducing technology into agricultural production, in the interest of the Emirati society, which will witness a significant increase in the number of the population, which requires the provision of large quantities of daily production of multiple and diverse agricultural crops.

He said: «Despite my travel outside the country, with the aim of learning about new innovative agricultural methods, I still prefer agriculture on my land, and I have a fear that may not be true, which is the change in the taste of agricultural products grown in reserves and agricultural units, and the difference in their nutritional value, due to the lack of The availability of studies and local experiences prove the opposite.

He was supported in the opinion by the citizen farmer, Maryam Ali, from the Bidiyah region in the Emirate of Fujairah, saying: “The development in local agriculture is mainly linked to studies and research carried out by centers specialized in this, in addition to the search for real solutions that contribute directly to breaking the barrier of challenges and difficulties that Facing Emirati farms, and the involvement of artificial intelligence in the production process, to achieve an increase in production that will work to achieve food security ».

Mariam expected a rapid and systematic development at the state level in the agricultural sector, which will focus on hydroponics and vertical farming, which depends on the production of vegetables and fruits throughout the year, and in large quantities. Markets and commercial centers will be supplied with them, at competitive prices for imported agricultural products.

