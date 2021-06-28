3DJuegosPC does not weaken 3DJuegos.com’s coverage of the computer as a gaming platform.

I am quite anti-Anglicism, but there is one that I think best defines our vision with 3DGames for the future. It is that phrase impossible to translate that says “Go Big or Go Home“, and that I think fits like a glove with what we have been proposing for a long time. A desire to constantly grow in all facets of the medium, with a 360º vision regarding video, live broadcasts, social networks, community and the own 3DJuegos. In this line also fits the news that we give you today, the creation of 3D ecosystemGames: and your starting gun today with a new medium, 3D PC Games. A website with its distinctive appearance, its own team, its independent community and its operation outside of the “parent website”, which will continue to be www.3DJuegos.com. Of course, there is the same goal: to tell you every day everything about our favorite entertainment: video games.

We believe that it is the way that allows us to get even closer to youThe idea with www.3DJuegosPC.com is to offer more information for PC users, and to do so by delving into a myriad of things that we do not have space or time to carry out at 3DJuegos.com. Things to which we need to pay more attention to be a reference in the treatment of compatible as a gaming platform as an exhaustive follow-up to the exclusive games, in-depth coverage of early accesses and a greater number of reviews; but also things that we weren’t doing until now like hardware analysis, detailed information on drivers and accessories and tips, guides and tricks to get the most out of your computer and your video games through a group of experts.

I know it sounds a bit groundbreaking right off the bat because we’ve all been enjoying 3DJuegos in a more traditional way, but we think it’s the way that allows us to get even closer to you. And, by the way, this does not raise doubts about the path taken by 3DJuegos.com in terms of its PC coverage, because we will not stop paying attention to it. Keep in mind that in the new PC-centric medium we have a whole new editorial team, so things around here, by the “mothership”, will remain as before. Remember that 3DJuegos began as an exclusive website for PCs and, although we have also covered consoles for many years, the computer will continue to be just as important to us and we will not lower the piston at all in its coverage.

Changes are always scary when you are not in control, but from the inside we can assure you that you can be calm: It is a movement to grow, not to cut out. And, in fact, it will not be the last we do in this regard, thanks to the 3D ecosystemGames I was talking about at the beginning. And, of course, diversifying and offering more detailed information on this platform will not make us forget that there is still much to improve on 3DJuegos.com. There are countless things that we are not happy with yet and that we want to modify, correct or make our website and community grow, and along these lines we are also walking in parallel and coordinating all our teams to move in the right direction.

This is just the beginning of the new 3D GamesOf course, this is just the beginning of the new 3D Games. A growing ecosystem for videogames that seeks to offer personalized experiences to users based on their interests. The most ambitious plan we have ever undertaken in 16 years of history, and which we also welcome with a change in logo that has accompanied us all this time. A modification with which we want to show that we are not accommodating ourselves, that we want to continue advancing and that, in short, all this is more about an evolution than a break: a new image for our media that emerges as a “natural next step” of the logo so that we are all comfortable with the changes.

In our thoughts there is only grow, grow and grow and in that line our efforts will be oriented in the coming years, but we want to do it at the right pace and without forgetting for a moment where we come from. That, for the whole team, is still the most important thing.

More about: 3DJuegos and 3DJuegos PC.