The future of 240,000 Ukrainian refugees in the US, Trump’s pending

Up to 240,000 Ukrainians arrived in the United States from the beginning of the war with Russia in 2022 could lose the humanitarian permit of stay in the country and be dedicated to deportation, according to the Reuters agency citing four sources, including a senior official of the Donald Trump government.

The agency indicates that the measure had already been brewing before the explosive discussion last Friday between Trump and the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski. It is about eliminating humanitarian residence permits that allowed 1.8 million people to enter the country, covered by programs initiated during the presidency of Joe Biden.

Trump issued an executive order on January 20 with which he ordered the Department of National Security to inter -represent all humanitarian reception programs.

The administration plans to revoke the residence permit to around 5300,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaragünses and Venezuelans this month, according to two of the sources with which Reuters spoke, which also had access to an email of the American immigration service that warns that the withdrawal of the permit can accelerate the deportation procedures of those affected.

The US regulations distinguish between immigrants who enter illegally and who access the country by legal roads, but without being “accepted” in their own sense. In this second assumption, which does not set a deadline for expulsion, it is in which the 240,000 Ukrainians are located, as well as 70,000 Afghans that escaped from the Asian country after the power of the Taliban.

The Trump government, which during the electoral campaign promised to eliminate all these programs deployed during the Biden mandate, has stopped processing immigration requests filled under several programs of the previous Executive last month.