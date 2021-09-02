The bride filmed the actions of the future mother-in-law at the wedding that angered her. The user with the nickname Jessica826 shared the corresponding video on the portal Reddit…

In the above footage, a woman in a long light beige dress makes her way to her seat during the wedding ceremony, preventing the groom from walking down the aisle. The latter, in turn, avoids her and rolls his eyes with the words: “Crazy.”

“A friend of my father-in-law walked in front of my fiance to the altar and ruined our ceremony. And then she ignored us all weekend, ”the author wrote the post.

Other platform users expressed their regret to the bride in the comments. “She just has a narcissistic personality disorder and wants to take all the attention of the public. Don’t let her ruin your holiday “,” Look at the groom’s face, it obviously wasn’t a surprise for him “,” I didn’t think that clowns are in demand at weddings “,” In addition, she wore a light dress. Disgusting woman, ”they wrote.

In August, the mother-in-law wanted to wear a dress for her son’s wedding like his bride and was criticized online. In the published screenshots of the correspondence, the bride asks what the mother-in-law will wear to the celebration. In response, the interlocutor says that she chose her old wedding dress for the holiday and will come in it, since she pays for half of the entire event.