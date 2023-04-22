There are cars that are a kind of litmus test for understanding a brand’s strategy. One such car is the new Mercedes SL. And it’s quite sensational because normally to “read” the future address of a brand you always have to go looking among the electric models: not here. In the case of the Stuttgart brand, we need to look at the SL, the supercar, now in its eighth generation: it takes a violent turn towards sportiness, abandoning the classic comfort themes typical of American-style roadsters.

A return to the origins if you will because SL is an acronym that stands for Sport and Leicht, which in German mean Sportiness and Lightness, and because the first SL derived from racing cars, the 300 SL of 1952 and the 300 SLR of 1955. Reason ? Mercedes needs to rejuvenate its image, address young people, wink at Lamborghini customers rather than those who – as in the past – were looking for a car as comfortable as a Serie S but with two seats and no roof. A strategy that will probably narrow the SL market (it becomes a more demanding supercar) but which will do good for the entire “normal” range given the transfer of a youthful and sporty image is a boon for the sales of city, small, hybrid, electric.

And there are two key elements to understand the scope of this “turn” of the SL. One very visible (the top) and another very hidden (the body). The first, in fact, is in fabric and no longer with a metal folding rigid roof. You get to have something like 21 kilograms less weight and the consequent lowering of the center of gravity, with positive effects on driving dynamics and handling. The second element of the sporting breakthrough? The body, a combination of an aluminum space frame with a self-supporting structure. And here another show of strength: not a single component has been taken over from the previous SL model or, for example, from the AMG GT Roadster. All to create – in fact – a kind of racing car but with the obligation to accommodate all the traction, comfort and safety technologies of modern Mercedes. In short, the new Mercedes course is clear: to give a – strong – sporting imprint to the entire range, rejuvenating it with strokes of design, technology and giving customers a driving pleasure that is sometimes lacking in the Stuttgart cars. It starts from the top, from his majesty SL. And it reaches even the lowest market segments. “Bassi” so to speak: we are always at Mercedes…