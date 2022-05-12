When is home a rich oasis? This is what Dubai seeks, and this is what concerns its government, and this is what is now being achieved on the social level, where the citizen is a priority and a first pillar to move towards a white, bright and prosperous future, and a permanent smile that spreads its wings on the cheeks, and meets the human need for joy in order to be successful and participating. In development, and a positive energy that does not extinguish its lights, nor does it turn off its lights.

This is the den of this country, and this is the law of Dubai, the dictionary of its development creed, a beacon challenged by dilemmas, and the basis for confronting it is the pits that may stand in the way of any country that looks forward, and looks forward to a bright life with the lights of development, progress, prosperity, and human happiness, after providing most of the The requirements of life, overcoming difficulties, consolidating the spirit of sacrifice, opening growth schedules, fertilizing employers, pruning trees of excellence, cultivating feelings of hope, hydrating the spirit of optimism, and making man in this country the focus of giving, the essence of giving, and the beam that illuminates the roads of the homeland with activity Positivity, lack of dependence, and laziness, because there is no homeland for its children, tributaries of one river, and its land is barren and empty.

That is why His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sets his sights on the citizen’s tree, which must be irrigated with the purest streams so that its roots clear, its branches grow, and bear the most beautiful and most valuable fruits, and therefore today we find the son of the Emirates has exceeded the limits himself, and possessed the passion of space, after he grabbed the earth and embraced its conscience with sincerity and love, because he found himself in this world the master of himself, the owner of his will, and the decision-maker in building his personality that the homeland gave him the love of life and joy for it, and moving forward with optimism and joy. Something that preoccupies the citizen’s mind. In the earth’s paradise, he earns his right unchallenged, and he has to perform his duty towards the homeland without an invitation, because things here go spontaneously, and instinctively in harmony with the Earth’s revolution around the sun.