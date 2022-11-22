The Orient invades us from more angles every day, at first the most popular were anime, manga and video games from Japan, however, now we have the wave of k-dramas, k-pop and webtoons —better known as manhwa— adapted to animation format from South Korea. Lookism It is the most anticipated Korean anime by fans of webtoons and it already has a new release date.

Lookism It’s a Netflix exclusive series.had an original release date of November 4, 2022, but due to the terrible incident in Seoul’s Itaewon district – the Halloween stampede -, its release was postponed to December 8.

The South Korean anime will be based on the webtoon written and illustrated by Park Tae-joon. It began serialization in 2014, has more than 400 episodes and has 8.7 billion views. It is animated by Studio MIR —DOTA Dragon’s Blood and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf—.

Source: Studio MIR

Their cast is below:

Saori Hayami

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Natsu Yorita

Queen Aoyama

Tsuguo Mogami

daisuke ono

Shunsuke Takeuchi

Wataru Urata

Source: Studio MIR

The community knows that the delivery of Lookism It will have a slightly different approach to the webtoon, so deviations from the original story are expected, although it is promised, they will be minor.

What is Lookism about?

Follow the story of Park Hyeong-seok, an unathletic high school student who is bullied. However, one day he realizes that he can switch between two bodies: the ideal of a handsome young man according to high social standards and his real body that most find unpleasant.

Lookism emerges as an interesting project of intense social criticism, which focuses on the superficiality and cruelty of contemporary society. It is accompanied by bright animation, character design, soundtrack and seiyu that promise a lot. Let’s see how it goes.

