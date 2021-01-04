“Do you think I’m crazy?” That question is the first sentence of Elon Musk: the entrepreneur who anticipates the future, Ashlee Vance’s book about the South African businessman, published in 2015. Musk’s figure awakens mixed passions. Born in 1971, he founded his first business in 1995. From its sale, in 1999, he made $ 22 million, which he invested in his new project, Paypal. He became immensely wealthy when Ebay bought him in 2002 for $ 1.5 billion. With that money he opened Tesla, Solar City and SpaceX. And that’s where his legend began. It has been said of him that he is a combination of Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Howard Hughes and, to his detractors, Lex Luthor. But it surpasses everyone in ambition. Your ultimate goal is Mars. Not just arriving, terraforming the planet and making it habitable for human beings. That is why his biographer defines him as “a genius possessed embarked on the most ambitious mission that any man has ever undertaken.”

He is somewhat right. You only have to see the enumeration of his objectives that the journalist Neil Strauss made in Rolling stone in 2017. “Converting cars, homes, and as much industry as possible from using fossil fuels to sustainable energy; implementing a new form of high-speed city-to-city transportation via a vacuum tube; alleviating the traffic congestion with underground tunnels equipped with electric skates; create a mind-computer interface to improve human health and brainpower and save humanity from the future threat of an artificial intelligence that may one day go crazy and decide, rationally, eliminate the irrational human species “. Of course later, he added: “So far he has not gotten any of them.”

Elon Musk with the NASA administrator and the two astronauts he transported in his SpaceX. (Getty)

That messianic ambition makes his accomplishments seem minor. His latest success has been that NASA hired SpaceX to be the “taxi” that put two astronauts into orbit. They traveled and returned aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, the first manned space launch from US soil since 2011. A mission that concluded successfully in August.

Along the way, Elon Musk has become the third richest man in the world in 2020, a year in which he has seen his fortune grow in a meteoric way. So far this year it has totaled 54.7 billion dollars –46 billion euros. In 2018 it was ranked 54. Currently, after a severe blow to the stock markets 10 days ago, it has dropped to six

Musk is also known for his public statements, which range from the visionary to the eccentric to the downright funny. Here we try to understand him by compiling a few.

“We have to be super careful with Artificial Intelligence. It is potentially more dangerous than nuclear bombs ”, he tweeted in 2014. A year later he confessed to his biographer that his greatest concern was the possibility that his friend Larry Page, founder of Google, was creating an army of intelligent robots to destroy humanity. Counted the New York Times that Mark Zuckerberg, concerned by these and other similar statements, invited him to dinner to try to reassure him. According to the newspaper, it didn’t work. “I still really believe that this is very dangerous,” he said at the table according to one of those present. Neither Musk nor Zuckerberg have ever discussed that dinner.

“The pyramids were built by aliens, obviously”, he tweeted in July 2020. It is not clear if he was serious or joking, because in 2015 he had written: “It is strange that humans have not seen aliens yet. It is very rare that we have not discovered any signals. ” To which he added: “And the example of the pyramids is not worth it. Stacking blocks of stone is not a sign of an advanced civilization. The ancient Egyptians were amazing, but if the aliens had built the pyramids they would have left a computer or something. This is what his biographer calls, “the classic Muskian reasoning”, which is based on him asking the questions and answering them to himself. Either way, joking or not, the tweet got 540,000 likes and 84,000 retweets in 36 hours.

“The list of people who want to see me dead keeps growing. My family is afraid that the Russians will kill me ”, he told his biographer in 2015. There is an indisputable fact. Musk has revolutionized businesses, from the automotive industry to aerospace, to fossil fuels, which until recently were the exclusive business of large corporations and powers. Killing him I don’t know, but that more than one executive has to really want him, almost certainly.

Elon Musk and Grimes in their first appearance together. The 2018 New York MET Gala. (Getty)

“I have to find a girlfriend. So I need to make a little more time. Maybe five to ten hours. How much time do women need a week? Ten hours? Or is that the minimum? I have no idea”, he told his biographer in 2015. Given his track record, he’s actually had time. He first married in 2000 to Justine Wilson, whom he had known since moving to Canada two years earlier. They had five children, twins and triplets, and they divorced in 2008. Then came actress Talulah Riley. They got married in 2010 and separated in 2012, from which we found out on Twitter, (“It has been four wonderful years,” he wrote to the actress). They remarried the following year and divorced one later. Then another actress would arrive, Amber Heard, who left him in 2017. That same week. Musk had a date with Neill Strauss for an interview that would later be the cover of Rolling Stone. Musk, who was going to launch the Tesla Model 3, is devastated in front of the astonished journalist. “I was very much in love. Is there someone you think I should date? It’s so hard for me to meet people. I’m looking for a long-term relationship. Not a one-night stand. I’m looking for a soulmate.” In 2018 he appeared at the MET’s annual gala with singer Grimes. They had met via, oh surprise, Twitter. On May 4, 2020, Musk announced the birth of their son, named X Æ A-Xii Musk, (apparently pronounced “X Ash A12).” Mom and baby all good, “Musk wrote Where ?, effectively: On twitter.

“At some point in the future, the quality of hyper-realistic video games will be such that there could be billions of simulations of human reality. We are unlikely to be the first to create one of those games, we are more likely to live inside one. “ In other words, perhaps this universe is nothing more than a video game. In a conference he went so far as to affirm that the possibility that we live in a real world instead of a simulation is “one in billions”. To take a little iron out of it, he tweeted in 2019: “If life is a video game, the graphics are great, but the plot is confusing and the tutorial too long.”

“My twitter is completely insane right now.” Like other powerful people, Musk, whose social skills they say are limited, seems to use the social network on many occasions as an outlet. Sometimes it happens, sometimes in an intolerable way, for example when he called the diver who led the rescue of children trapped in a cave in Thailand a pedophile, after he rejected his proposal to use a submarine that he had developed. He does not like to be opposed in public. In an interview he said he hated public transportation. It was full of strangers, he argued, and should be shut down. A mobility expert answered in Tuiter that hating sharing space with strangers is a luxury (or a pathology) that only the rich could afford. “You’re an idiot,” Musk replied. Just two days ago Bill Gates said, “You have no idea.” Your sin? The Microsoft founder questioned whether electric trucks, Tesla plans to release one in 2021, are viable.

“Communism has failed every time it has been tried.” This is a bit of a cheat, he didn’t blurt it out like that, actually point number six in a meme he tweeted on July 5, two months after the birth of his sixth child, titled: “Seven things every child needs to hear.” The other six were: I love you; I’m proud of you; I’m sorry; I forgive you; I listen to you and you have what it takes. Musk was a puny, friendless boy, the oldest of three brothers. He grew up in Pretoria, in apartheid South Africa. His mother was a model and dietician and his father was an engineer who, in his words, was as intelligent as he was cruel. He assures that he made life impossible for him although he has never revealed what kind of abuse he suffered. He was a victim of bullying in high school, to the point that a beating landed him in the hospital. That childhood, say those who know him, has marked him.

“The future is going to be a strange place.” This phrase was pronounced on August 30 at the presentation of the first product of one of his most incredible companies, Neuralink. It produces a chip the size of a coin that would be implanted in the brain and that would help increase human capabilities. In principle it would serve to operate computers or telephones without using the hands, but among the final objectives would be that two people with implants could communicate with each other using thought. This is what he calls “conceptual telepathy.” The chip would be implanted in a single day, without using general anesthesia. In the presentation he showed three pigs. Two carried Neuralink, the third, Dorothy, had it implanted and removed. It was a sample, Musk said, that it could be removed without causing any harm.

“A la guerre comme à la guerre”. That is, “In war as in war.” This seventeenth century French expression that comes to mean that you make do with what you have tweeted it on September 8. That day he lost 13,830 million euros on the stock market. The largest single-day loss in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. From being the third richest man in the world he went to sixth place in 24 hours.

“I’m not an alien, but I was.” No comment

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or subscribe here to the Newsletter.