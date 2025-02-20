But here is the paradox: while the North American country tries to stop China, it is also stopping itself. The regulation of AI imposed on US companies – with strict controls on safety and governance – is slowing down the Startups and making competition difficult with Chinese companies, which operate with less restrictions.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, has warned about this: “If the United States wants to win the AI ​​career, we must embrace open innovation, encourage entrepreneurship and make sure the Jevons effect works on our favor.” And here another critical factor enters: the information.

The risk of a Ia under control of China

The domain of AI is no longer just an economic or military issue. It is a matter of knowledge control. “Who controls the AI ​​will control the answers to questions such as: What happened on June 4, 1989? How many genres exist? Did the confinements for COVID-19 work? “Alex Rampell wrote in Why Deepseek is a gift for the American people.

The answers provided by AI depend on who created the model, where it is housed and what data were used to train it. Therefore, AI has become a battlefield for governments, technology companies and cultural institutions.

China has demonstrated its ability to censor digital platforms such as Wechat and Tiktok, restricting content that contradicts its political narratives. If Deepseek R1 or other Chinese models become the basis of global AI systems, Chinese influence in information will not only a local problem. It will be a matter of global scale.

Towards a new era of AI

Beyond geopolitics, Deepseek R1 raises a crucial question for the AI ​​industry: Is the end of the era of colossal models? AI has been dominated by the idea that more computing means better performance. Deepseek defies this assumption with three key lessons:

Climbing vertically is not the only way. Algorithmic efficiency can be as powerful as the increase in gross computing. AI does not need to depend on great technological ones. More efficient models can allow Startups and medium companies compete without needing millions of dollars in infrastructure. Reasoning is the new border. Deepseek R1 not only generates text, but think more structured, which opens new possibilities for use in research, software and automation.

What comes in the future?

The impact of Deepseek R1 is not the end of the story. It is the beginning of a structural change in AI. For companies and developers, the key lesson is clear:

Do not build AI strategies around high -cost models that will soon be obsolete. Focus on the application, not only on technology. AI will be increasingly accessible, but what will really matter is how it is integrated into businesses and processes. The competitive advantage will be in the implementation, not in access. AI will no longer be exclusive to great technological ones; The future belongs to those who know how to use it with intelligence.

For regulators, the challenge is even greater, because the idea is to be able to balance security with innovation; Blocking open source AI could give China an advantage in global adoption. On the other hand, it is essential to avoid excessive protectionism. A more open and decentralized AI ecosystem will be key to preventing information control from falling into the hands of a few actors.

And for the technological community in general, the question is simple: what are we going to build with this new AI? The future of AI will not be defined by who has the largest models, but by whom they manage to make them more useful, accessible and strategic. Deepseek R1 is not just a model. It is a sign that the AI ​​revolution just begins.