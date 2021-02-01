The second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, last October during a meeting with representatives of the tenant unions. JJ Guillén / EFE

Housing has become a coalition government workhorse. The differences between Unidos Podemos and PSOE come from afar, and emerge every time it is necessary to translate new legislation. The latest clash is taking place on account of the future housing law, which should have already passed through the Council of Ministers, according to what the president, Pedro Sánchez, and the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, agreed three months ago, precisely to give folder to another scuffle motivated by this matter. But the negotiation does not advance at the desired pace and sources from United We can assure that it is because there are “substantial discrepancies” and “the lack of political will of the PSOE.”

On the horn, when the budget agreement was already taken for granted, the purple formation launched an ordeal last October: there would be no public accounts without negotiating the limits on rental prices. To overcome this obstacle, the issue was left out of the budget negotiation (which went ahead) and the two government partners committed to addressing it in the future housing law. For this they set deadlines: three months for the approval of the Council of Ministers and four for the regulation to reach Congress.

The three months since that agreement were fulfilled last week, but the Executive still does not have its proposal ready. The meetings between the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (the former Development, to which the State Housing powers correspond) and the Vice Presidency of Social Rights have not achieved a sufficient quorum to finalize the draft of the regulation and start the process parliamentary. The cited sources of Podemos point precisely to the regulation of rental prices as one of the main disagreements.

Since the end of 2018, when the PSOE and United We Can included the caps on rental income in an agreement for the Budgets (which then did not go ahead, prompting a new electoral call), this issue has caused sparks to fly between both formations. Each crisis has been closed with a new agreement that included the measure, the last being last October when it was pointed out that the housing law would establish “containment mechanisms, or eventually lower prices, of both new contracts and contracts. existing ”.

In addition, there was talk of “validating the progress of those autonomous communities that have a defined rental price reference system”. In Transport they limited this part simply to recognize other statistics in addition to the one that the Ministry presented last summer, and that should serve as a basis to indicate the areas of stressed prices (in which, circumstantially, rents could be limited). But in those days of October, Pablo Iglesias’ party spoke of legally propping up the Catalan law that limited income in that community.

Evictions and empty floors

That objective has been complicated because, although the Government postponed the decision to resort to the autonomic norm to pave the way to the Budgets, the Constitutional Court accepted last week an appeal from the PP that was based on the alleged invasion of competences, something of which that the Council of Statutory Guarantees had already informed the Generalitat (council of statutory guarantees). It is not known whether the current discrepancies within the Government also have to do with this matter or not. In Unidos Podemos, which has placed the weight of this negotiation on the Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, they limit themselves to pointing out that four months ago they put a proposal on the table and that the PSOE “have not yet answered ”.

Another issue in which there are important differences is “the permanent prohibition of evictions without alternative housing for vulnerable families.” The one of the evictions is another choked thorn in recent times. Last December it was agreed to broaden the assumptions that prevented the eviction of people from their homes during the pandemic, including assumptions of people occupying homes without a contract. In Transport, they defended the measure based on its limitation to extraordinary cases (it only applies in flats of large owners and in cases of vulnerable families with minors, dependents or situations of gender violence) and in time (only during the state of alarm). In addition, and to assess it legally, compensation to the owners were included in case the situation continues. By pointing out this question, United We can show its claim for some extension of the current measures, although it is not known if all of them and if, therefore, it would also include these cases of occupations without legal title.

Finally, two other of the “substantial discrepancies” referred to in the dwelling formation refer to “effective measures” to mobilize the exit of empty homes to the rental market and “the need to force large holders to dedicate a part of your homes to social rent ”.