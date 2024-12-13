The future head of Santander Accounting, accused of irregularities by the Brazilian bank Itaú

The future head of Accounting at Banco Santander is in question. Alexsandro Broedel Lopes has been accused by the Brazilian entity Itaú of irregularities in the contracting of suppliers and of ignoring the bank’s internal policies for his own benefit.

Last summer, the entity chaired by Ana Botín signed Broedel Lopes to head its Accounting department, as ‘chief accounting officer’, starting in 2025 and thus replace José Doncel, who is retiring from the position after a decade in the position and more than 30 in the bank.

Until a few months ago, Broedel Lopes served as financial director of Itaú Unibanco, the largest banking entity in Brazil, which this past weekend made public its accusations regarding its former director.

Specifically, he pointed out his suspicions regarding a “serious conflict of interest and personal benefit,” linked to the hiring of a supplier from the entity. Also, the “violation of internal policies and applicable legislation,” according to information provided by the Reuters agency.

Santander “follows the evolution of events”

Itaú’s investigations concluded last November and were made public during an extraordinary meeting of the bank, in addition to being communicated to the Central Bank of Brazil. Specifically, Itaú indicates that Broedel Lopes would have authorized irregular payments to a supplier, whose identity has not been revealed, for a total amount of 10,455 million Brazilian reais (the equivalent of 1.67 million euros at the current exchange rate) between the years 2021. and 2024.

Broedel Lopes has denied the facts, according to Bloomberg, and will take legal action. According to this agency, part of the irregularities would be linked to the hiring of a consulting firm, where it would have personal interests, and to which reports that have not been found would have been commissioned.

From now on it remains to be seen what Banco Santander is going to do. At the moment, Broedel Lopes already had approval for his appointment from the European Central Bank.

The bank tells elDiario.es that “Alexsandro Broedel is a highly respected executive.” Also that “he is expected to assume the position of ‘chief accounting officer’ at the beginning of 2025” and, therefore, he is “following the evolution of events.”