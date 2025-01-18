Many times it happens to us, we go to a store and fall in love with the design of a garment, whether for its details, structure or construction. Then, we usually look for the same piece in another color variety. This is when technology meets fashion so we can obtain the same model and have it change color with sunlight.

Yes, although it may seem surprising, we can watch a dress change from pink to white in a matter of seconds. It was to be expected that, with the speed of technological advances, the industry is implementing new techniques that provide greater comfort to our needs.

We already saw that 3D printing was an impressive leap in the textile sector and how he has taken the reins of the catwalks and parades. Also, we are witnessing the transformation of recyclable materials and ‘eco-friendly’ manufacturing processes.

Likewise, these new visions and practices adhere to the trends that mark what will be worn each season. In this way this method was born that, Basically, it involves the development of clothing made with photochromic materials.

How is the color change possible?

PH5 spotlight

Just like clear-frame glasses that become sun accessories with UV rays, the same happens with sweatshirts, pants and t-shirts. Well, this elaboration is due to a chemical substance called ‘photochromism’, which has the ability to make a reversible change, that is, it can return to its original tone when it is not in contact with sunlight.

Several ‘influencers’ have jumped on the boat of garments that change color. As is the case with Izzi, where she showed us an Instagram post, demonstrating a striking transition of her dress at the slightest touch of light.





Where to buy clothes that change color?

Precisely, the dress that the content creator is wearing is signed by PH5 from the collection UV Reactiveaa brand that is getting deeply involved in this revolutionary trend. Although the product is sold out, in its online catalog we can find a variety of similar outfits that fulfill the same function.

UV Reactiveuna color changing dress ph5.com

PH5 was founded in New York and specializes in contemporary knitwear. This means that they offer a wide range of designs with innovative fabrics and techniques. Its concept translates into redefining fashion through technology, with the aim of providing novelty and avant-garde in each of its dresses, blouses, skirts, pants and accessories. No less important, the name comes from the PH scales, where the number 5 represents the neutral and feminine side.

Without a doubt, it is a way to give a fun twist to the clothing in our closet. At the same time, we are already witnessing the birth of companies that apply and are focused on color change.

