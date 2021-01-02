The Franco-Israeli sociologist Eva Illouz (Fez, 59 years old), has specialized in the study of the consequences that capitalism has on our romantic relationships. Professor at the School of Higher Studies in Social Sciences (EHESS) in Paris, where she teaches well attended seminars, this quarter she has published two new essays: The end of love (Katz), where he delves into his diagnosis of the post-romantic model in which we are entering, and Sex capital in late modernity (Herder), co-written with Dana Kaplan, in which he describes how physical appearance and sexual attractiveness have become decisive vectors in the current economic model.

Keep reading

.